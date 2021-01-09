National and World Briefs

Syria cuts distribution of fuel, blames U.S.

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s petroleum ministry on Sunday blamed U.S. sanctions for forcing it to cut by up to 24% its distribution of fuel because of delays in supplies.

The war-ravaged nation already is facing an economic crisis that has caused shortages in wheat and fuel products. Long lines have formed outside gas stations and bakeries as the government rations what it has.

The economic hardship has intensified during the pandemic, with restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus and tighter Western sanctions against President Bashar Assad, who remains in office despite a 10-year civil war.

The U.S. and other Western countries blame Assad and his government for killing hundreds of thousands of civilians during a war that began in 2011 when government troops crushed protests.

New Zealand central bank reports hacking

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s central bank said Sunday that one of its data systems has been breached by an unidentified hacker who potentially accessed commercially and personally sensitive information.