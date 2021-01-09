National and World Briefs

Syria cuts distribution of fuel, blames U.S.
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s petroleum ministry on Sunday blamed U.S. sanctions for forcing it to cut by up to 24% its distribution of fuel because of delays in supplies.
The war-ravaged nation already is facing an economic crisis that has caused shortages in wheat and fuel products. Long lines have formed outside gas stations and bakeries as the government rations what it has.
The economic hardship has intensified during the pandemic, with restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus and tighter Western sanctions against President Bashar Assad, who remains in office despite a 10-year civil war.
The U.S. and other Western countries blame Assad and his government for killing hundreds of thousands of civilians during a war that began in 2011 when government troops crushed protests.
New Zealand central bank reports hacking
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s central bank said Sunday that one of its data systems has been breached by an unidentified hacker who potentially accessed commercially and personally sensitive information.
A third-party file sharing service used by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to share and store sensitive information had been illegally accessed, the Wellington-based bank said.
Gov. Adrian Orr said the breach has been contained. The bank’s core functions “remain sound and operational,” he said.
Dave Parry, a computer science professor at Auckland University, told Radio New Zealand that another government was likely behind the breach.
S. Korea negotiating over ship seized by Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — A South Korean diplomatic delegation arrived in Iran on Sunday to negotiate the release of a vessel and its crew seized by Iranian forces amid an escalating financial dispute between the countries, Iranian state-run media reported.
The seizure of the South Korean-flagged tanker by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz came as Iranian officials pressed South Korea to release $7 billion in assets tied up in the country’s banks due to U.S. sanctions.
It appeared Tehran was seeking to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of South Korea’s scheduled regional trip, which included a stop in Qatar.
Iran maintains the tanker and its 20-member crew were stopped in the mouth of the Persian Gulf because of the vessel’s “environmental pollution,” a claim rejected by the vessel’s owner.
The crew, including sailors from Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam, remain in custody at the port city of Bandar Abbas.
Landslides leave 11 dead in Indonesia
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Two landslides triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia left at least 11 dead and 18 injured, officials said Sunday.
The second landslide in Cihanjuang village in the Sumedang district of West Java province occurred as rescuers were still evacuating people after the first disaster on Saturday, said disaster agency spokesman Raditya Jati.
Rescuers were among the victims, he said.
A bridge and roads were blocked by the landslides as authorities struggled to bring in heavy equipment to clear the debris.
