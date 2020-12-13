National and World Briefs

Report: Russians breached U.S. government agencies
WASHINGTON — Russian government hackers breached the Treasury and Commerce departments, along with other U.S. government agencies, as part of a global espionage campaign that stretches back months, according to people familiar with the matter, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.
Officials were scrambling over the weekend to assess the extent of the intrusions and implement countermeasures, but initial signs suggested that the breach was long-running and significant, the people familiar with the matter said, according to the Post.
The Russian hackers, known by the nicknames APT29 or Cozy Bear, are part of that nation’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and breached email systems in some cases, said the people familiar with the intrusions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. The same Russian group hacked the State Department and the White House email servers during the Obama administration.
The FBI is investigating the campaign and had no comment Sunday.
1 of 2 escaped inmates from Tenn. is found in Florida
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of two inmates who escaped a northwest Tennessee prison was found Sunday in Florida, authorities said.
Law enforcement officers arrested Robert Brown and found a pickup truck that he and Christopher Osteen had stolen after escaping Friday from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tenn., the Tennessee Department of Correction said on Twitter.
Details of the arrest, including where in Florida that Brown was arrested, were not immediately released Sunday evening. Osteen has not been found, and a search continued for him Sunday. Osteen remains on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list. A $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.
Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, authorities said. They face additional charges stemming from their escape, authorities said.
Gunman fatally shot by police at NYC cathedral yule concert
NEW YORK — A man was fatally shot in the head by police on the steps of a New York City cathedral Sunday afternoon after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns at the end of a Christmas choral concert, police said.
A detective, a sergeant and an officer fired 15 rounds after the man started shooting at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
“It is by the grace of God today,” Shea said, that no one besides the gunman was struck.
Witnesses told police the man was yelling “kill me” as he fired. The man, who was not publicly identified, had a long criminal history and was carrying a backpack containing a can of gasoline, rope, wire, tape, knives and a Bible, Shea said.
The police commissioner called the actions of the officers “heroic.”
— From wire reports