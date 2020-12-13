National and World Briefs

Report: Russians breached U.S. government agencies

WASHINGTON — Russian government hackers breached the Treasury and Commerce departments, along with other U.S. government agencies, as part of a global espionage campaign that stretches back months, according to people familiar with the matter, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Officials were scrambling over the weekend to assess the extent of the intrusions and implement countermeasures, but initial signs suggested that the breach was long-running and significant, the people familiar with the matter said, according to the Post.

The Russian hackers, known by the nicknames APT29 or Cozy Bear, are part of that nation’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and breached email systems in some cases, said the people familiar with the intrusions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. The same Russian group hacked the State Department and the White House email servers during the Obama administration.

The FBI is investigating the campaign and had no comment Sunday.

