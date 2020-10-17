National and World Briefs

Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser on masks

NEW YORK — Twitter blocked a post Sunday from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott Atlas, who joined the White House in August as a science adviser, had tweeted “Masks work? NO,” and said widespread use of masks is not supported.

The tweet violated a Twitter policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19, a company spokesperson said.

“I don’t understand why the tweets were deleted,” Atlas said in an email, calling Twitter’s actions censorship. He said his tweet was intended to show that “general population masks and mask mandates do not work,” and he clarified that the correct policy is to use masks when one cannot socially distance.

Researchers have concluded that masks can control the spread of the virus, and health experts have urged the public to wear them. But Trump and his team often go without masks while campaigning.

