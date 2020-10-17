National and World Briefs

Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser on masks
NEW YORK — Twitter blocked a post Sunday from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Scott Atlas, who joined the White House in August as a science adviser, had tweeted “Masks work? NO,” and said widespread use of masks is not supported.
The tweet violated a Twitter policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19, a company spokesperson said.
“I don’t understand why the tweets were deleted,” Atlas said in an email, calling Twitter’s actions censorship. He said his tweet was intended to show that “general population masks and mask mandates do not work,” and he clarified that the correct policy is to use masks when one cannot socially distance.
Researchers have concluded that masks can control the spread of the virus, and health experts have urged the public to wear them. But Trump and his team often go without masks while campaigning.
SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink internet satellites
ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX on Sunday morning launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites as part of its long-term mission to deliver fast, affordable internet to the entire planet.
Liftoff from Kennedy Space Center’s 39A launch pad happened at 8:25 a.m. under blue skies.
About eight minutes into the flight, the first stage of the rocket successfully landed on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” off the coast of Florida. It was the sixth time this stage and the 62nd time any first stage had been recovered.
The latest collection of satellites joined the more than 700 already in low orbit. The company, led by Elon Musk, hopes to have 1,500 in place by the end of the year, and the company expects they will provide coast-to-coast internet coverage for North America.
Armenia, Azerbaijan trade blame on truce violations
YEREVAN, Armenia — Despite a second attempt at a cease-fire, Armenia and Azerbaijan traded accusations Sunday of violating the new truce in their conflict over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The latest truce, which took effect at midnight Saturday, was the second attempt to establish a cease-fire since heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sept. 27. The fighting has killed hundreds of people.
New Zealand’s Ardern credits virus policy for win
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — A day after winning a second term in a landside, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday that she sees the result as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus and reboot the economy.
Ardern said she expects to form a new government within three weeks.
Her comments came as officials reported one new case of community transmission after New Zealand went three weeks without any new infection. Officials said the man works on foreign ships at the ports, and they believe they caught his case early enough to contain the threat of further spread.
In the election, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party got 49% of the vote, winning an outright majority in Parliament.
— From wire reports