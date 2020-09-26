National and World Briefs

Third judge bars postal cuts before the election

WASHINGTON — A third federal judge on Sunday ordered the U.S. Postal Service to halt changes that have delayed mail delivery nationwide, handing the latest judicial rebuke to unilateral service cuts that critics say would suppress mail-in voting in November’s elections.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia sided with the states of New York, Hawaii and New Jersey and the cities of New York and San Francisco. They say Postmaster General Louis DeJoy disrupted operations without first submitting changes to the Postal Regulatory Commission and told Congress that he had no intention of returning removed collection boxes or high-speed sorting equipment.

The opinion was the latest by a court to conclude that Postal Service changes were likely to risk the timely delivery of election mail and hinder state responses to the pandemic.

Ten days earlier, U.S. Judge Stanley Bastian in Washington state entered a nationwide injunction against changes that he called “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service.”