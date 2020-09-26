National and World Briefs

Third judge bars postal cuts before the election
WASHINGTON — A third federal judge on Sunday ordered the U.S. Postal Service to halt changes that have delayed mail delivery nationwide, handing the latest judicial rebuke to unilateral service cuts that critics say would suppress mail-in voting in November’s elections.
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia sided with the states of New York, Hawaii and New Jersey and the cities of New York and San Francisco. They say Postmaster General Louis DeJoy disrupted operations without first submitting changes to the Postal Regulatory Commission and told Congress that he had no intention of returning removed collection boxes or high-speed sorting equipment.
The opinion was the latest by a court to conclude that Postal Service changes were likely to risk the timely delivery of election mail and hinder state responses to the pandemic.
Ten days earlier, U.S. Judge Stanley Bastian in Washington state entered a nationwide injunction against changes that he called “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service.”
Last Monday, Manhattan federal judge Victor Marrero entered a similar injunction, ordering the service to prioritize election mail and pre-approve overtime requests for the two weeks surrounding Election Day.
Judge blocks Trump order to ban TikTok from stores
TikTok received a reprieve of its ban from U.S. app stores on Sunday after a federal judge in Washington granted a preliminary injunction blocking an order from President Donald Trump.
It was the second setback for the Trump administration in its effort to curb U.S. residents’ access to popular Chinese mobile apps. Last weekend, a federal magistrate in San Francisco cited First Amendment issues in blocking a proposed ban of the WeChat app.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by Trump in 2019, was not expected to make public his full ruling until Monday. He filed his decision publicly, but his full reasoning was filed separately as a sealed document.
Trump had cited national security concerns Aug. 6 when he issued an executive order barring both the video app TikTok and the multipurpose WeChat app from app stores effective Sept. 20.
The Commerce Department delayed the TikTok ban by a week after Trump seemed to give his blessing to a tentative deal that would pass TikTok’s ownership to a proposed U.S.-based entity that would include partnerships with Oracle and Walmart.
French leader ‘ashamed’ of Lebanese officials in crisis
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron assailed Hezbollah and the entire Lebanese political class Sunday, and warned of a new civil war if they can’t set aside personal and religious interests to unlock international aid and save Lebanon from economic collapse.
But Macron said France wouldn’t impose sanctions on anyone in its former protectorate — for now. And he clung to his proposed road map to break Lebanon’s political stalemate despite Saturday’s resignation of its prime minister-designate.
“I’m ashamed of the Lebanese political leaders. Ashamed,” Macron said.
— From wire reports