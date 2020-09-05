National and World Briefs

Second typhoon in week approaches Japan
TOKYO — A powerful typhoon, the second in a week, was barreling toward the Okinawa islands in southern Japan on Saturday, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 112 miles per hour Saturday, was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu.
Okinawa is home to more than half of the roughly 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral treaty.
Earlier in the week, Typhoon Maysak battered southern Japan, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes. A cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows from New Zealand capsized off the coast of Japan. Two people, both Filipino, were rescued Friday and one body was recovered.
Ex-Mexican drug boss appeals life sentence
NEW YORK — Former Mexican drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has appealed the life sentence he was given by a U.S. court last year, following his conviction for decades of smuggling narcotics into the country.
Guzman’s prosecution was marred by prosecutorial and judicial overreach, his lawyer argued in the appeals paperwork filed in a New York court on Friday evening.
Guzman, who was the leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for 25 years, is currently being held at a maximum-security prison in Colorado.
His defense attorney, Marc Fernich, argued, among other things, that the extraordinary security measures that surrounded Guzman prevented a fair trial.
Guzman escaped twice from prisons in Mexico.
In February 2019, the jury found Guzman guilty on all 10 counts, including participation in a criminal organization, production and international distribution of cocaine and heroin, money laundering and use of firearms.
He was extradited to the U.S. in early 2017 to face the charges. As part of the extradition agreement with Mexico, the U.S. ruled out the death penalty.
Phoenix sets record high of 115 degrees for the date
PHOENIX — Phoenix on Saturday set a high-temperature record of 115 degrees for the date, as emergency crews rescued several hikers at a popular recreation area in the city.
The baking heat broke the previous record of 113 degrees set in 1945, the National Weather Service said.
Saturday was the 14th day this year where Phoenix had a high of 115 degrees or more, topping the previous record of seven, the weather service said.
Tucson reached 107 degrees, tying a 1945 record. The southern Arizona city was expected to break the record later Saturday with a high of 108, forecasters said.
The Phoenix Fire Department said crews used a helicopter and ground vehicles to rescue four adults having heat-related issues in three separate incidents on Camelback Mountain. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The others declined transportation.
Boats take on water during Trump lake parade
AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple boats participating in a pro-Trump parade on Lake Travis on Saturday took on water and required help from authorities.
No one was seriously injured, according to law enforcement officers who were at the lake.
The lake west of Austin is known for being difficult to navigate at times, and large wakes could be seen during Saturday’s boat parade in support of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
Numerous boat parades have been held by Trump supporters around the nation, and Saturday’s event on Lake Travis drew hundreds.
