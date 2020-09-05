National and World Briefs

Guzman, who was the leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for 25 years, is currently being held at a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

His defense attorney, Marc Fernich, argued, among other things, that the extraordinary security measures that surrounded Guzman prevented a fair trial.

Guzman escaped twice from prisons in Mexico.

In February 2019, the jury found Guzman guilty on all 10 counts, including participation in a criminal organization, production and international distribution of cocaine and heroin, money laundering and use of firearms.

He was extradited to the U.S. in early 2017 to face the charges. As part of the extradition agreement with Mexico, the U.S. ruled out the death penalty.

Phoenix sets record high of 115 degrees for the date

PHOENIX — Phoenix on Saturday set a high-temperature record of 115 degrees for the date, as emergency crews rescued several hikers at a popular recreation area in the city.

The baking heat broke the previous record of 113 degrees set in 1945, the National Weather Service said.