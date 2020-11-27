National and World Briefs

Pentagon chief makes rare visit to Somalia
The Pentagon’s acting defense secretary has made a rare visit to Somalia, a conflict-plagued nation in the Horn of Africa where American forces have been assisting in the fight against al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab.
The Pentagon said Christopher Miller, who was installed as acting defense secretary Nov. 9 when President Donald Trump fired Mark Esper, met Friday with U.S. troops in Mogadishu, the capital, to express appreciation for their work and to reiterate the U.S. commitment to combating extremist groups.
Hours after Miller’s visit, the Somali government announced that a suicide bombing in Mogadishu killed at least seven people, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.
Trump is expected to order a withdrawal of most or all of the 700 U.S. troops based in Somalia before he leaves office Jan. 20.
California Republican reclaims House seat
FRESNO, Calif. — Republicans have picked up their 11th seat overall in the U.S. House and the third seat in California, as Republican David Valadao reclaimed the seat he lost two years ago.
The former congressman defeated Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who ousted Valadao in the 21st Congressional District two years ago by 862 votes.
Valadao endorsed President Donald Trump after withholding his backing in 2016 — a risk in a swing district the president lost by 15 points four years ago. But he also stressed his independence, criticizing the Trump administration for family separations at the border and promoting his willingness to work across party lines.
Macron: Beatings by officers ‘shame us’
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said video images showing police officers beating up a Black man “shame us,” and condemned violence both by and against the police.
Macron asked the government to quickly come up with proposals “to reaffirm the link of confidence that should naturally exist between the French and those who protect them” and to better fight discrimination.
Macron’s remarks were his first since apparently unwarranted use of force by police was spotlighted in two incidents. Video that surfaced Thursday showed the beating of music producer Michel Zecler. That followed the brutal police evacuation Tuesday of migrants in a Paris plaza, also documented on video.
Zecler said the officers hurled insults at him, including a racist epithet. He said he has no idea why police went after him.
Two protesters dead at rally for Iraqi cleric
BAGHDAD — Confrontations between demonstrators and followers of a firebrand cleric left two protesters dead in southern Iraq on Friday, officials said, as thousands also took to Baghdad’s streets in a show of support for the preacher ahead of elections next year.
Two protesters were killed and 10 were wounded in the southern city of Nasiriya, two medical officials said, after clashes broke out between anti-government protesters and supporters of Moqtada al-Sadr.
Al-Sadr’s supporters had called for a demonstration in support of the leader’s call for mass participation in next year’s vote.
