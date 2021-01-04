National and World Briefs

U.K. judge declines to extradite WikiLeaks’ Assange to the U.S.
LONDON — A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges over the publication of secret U.S. documents a decade ago, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.
In a mixed ruling for Assange and his supporters, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected defense arguments that the 49-year-old Australian faces a politically motivated U.S. prosecution that rides roughshod over free-speech protections. But she said Assange’s precarious mental health would likely deteriorate further under the “near total isolation” he would face in a U.S. prison.
Lawyers for the U.S. government said they would appeal, and the U.S. Department of Justice said it would continue to seek Assange’s extradition.
Assange’s lawyers said they would ask for his release from a London prison where he has been held for more than 18 months.
Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing Gulf crisis
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia said it was opening its airspace and land border to Qatar on Monday evening in the first step toward ending a yearslong diplomatic crisis that divided U.S. defense partners and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf states.
Qatar’s only land border has been mostly closed since mid-2017, when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain launched a blockade against the tiny Gulf state, accusing it of supporting Islamist extremist groups and of having warm ties with Iran.
Amazon’s Bezos tops list of richest charitable gifts in 2020
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, made the single-largest charitable contribution in 2020, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of top donations, a $10 billion gift that is intended to help fight climate change.
Amazon’s founder and CEO, whose “real-time” worth Forbes magazine estimates at $188 billion, used the contribution to launch his Bezos Earth Fund. The fund, which supports nonprofits involved in the climate crisis, has paid out $790 million to 16 groups so far, according to the Chronicle.
Setting aside Bezos’ whopping gift, the sum total of the top 10 donations last year — $2.6 billion — was the lowest since 2011.
Phil Knight, who with his wife, Penny, made the second- and third-largest donations last year — more than $900 million to the Knight Foundation and $300 million to the University of Oregon.
Fred Kummer, founder of construction company HBE Corp., and his wife, June, gave $300 million to establish a foundation to support programs at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
— From wire reports