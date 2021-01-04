National and World Briefs

U.K. judge declines to extradite WikiLeaks’ Assange to the U.S.

LONDON — A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges over the publication of secret U.S. documents a decade ago, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

In a mixed ruling for Assange and his supporters, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected defense arguments that the 49-year-old Australian faces a politically motivated U.S. prosecution that rides roughshod over free-speech protections. But she said Assange’s precarious mental health would likely deteriorate further under the “near total isolation” he would face in a U.S. prison.

Lawyers for the U.S. government said they would appeal, and the U.S. Department of Justice said it would continue to seek Assange’s extradition.

Assange’s lawyers said they would ask for his release from a London prison where he has been held for more than 18 months.

