National and world briefs

Branson craft reaches space on second try
LOS ANGELES — Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reached space on Sunday, eight months after the first demonstration flight of its air-launched rocket system failed, the company said.
A 70-foot-long LauncherOne rocket was released from beneath the wing of a Boeing 747 carrier aircraft off Southern California, ignited moments later and soared toward space. The two-stage rocket carried a cluster of very small satellites known as CubeSats developed and built as part of a NASA educational program involving U.S. universities.
Virgin Orbit, based in Long Beach, is part of a wave of companies targeting the launch market for increasingly capable small satellites, which may range in sizes comparable to a toaster on up to a home refrigerator.
Twitter suspends Ga. lawmaker’s account
Twitter on Sunday temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican U.S. congresswoman from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online.
Greene’s account was suspended “without explanation,” she said, while also condemning big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.
The 46-year-old businesswoman and political newcomer, elected in November, posted a clip on Sunday from an interview in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for debunked theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.
Twitter responded to the tweet, and others, with a message that called the election fraud claim “disputed,” and saying it posed “a risk of violence.”
U.S. has completed Somalia troop pullout
NAIROBI, Kenya — The U.S. military says its troop withdrawal from Somalia is complete, in one of the last actions of President Donald Trump’s presidency.
Some experts have warned that the withdrawal of an estimated 700 U.S. military personnel comes at the worst possible time for Somalia, as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group improves its bomb-making skills and continues to attack military and civilian targets even in the capital, Mogadishu.
The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election.
Blackouts possible amid Calif. fire fears
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At the height of what should be California’s rainy season, PG&E Corp. on Sunday warned that it might need to shut off power to thousands of customers to reduce the risk of a wildfire.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it could impose a “public safety power shutoff” on Monday night in portions of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.
The National Weather Service said wind gusts could hit 70 mph in mountainous areas.
The threat isn’t limited to PG&E territory. Southern California Edison is considering blackouts that would affect 278,000 homes and businesses. The Bonita Fire, measured at more than 700 acres, was burning in the San Bernardino National Forest.
