National and World Briefs

About 15,000 homes and businesses were without electricity at the height of the storm in Vermont, the hardest-hit U.S. state, and thousands of outages were reported elsewhere across the region, officials said.

“The snow is wet, heavy and slippery, which makes travel and restoration conditions tough,” said Mike Burke, chief of field operations at Green Mountain Power in Vermont.

A foot or more of snow was possible across higher elevations of northern New England, and gusts of 50 to 60 mph were expected along the Maine coast. Gusts of 70 mph were recorded at the Isle of Shoals off New Hampshire, and New Hampshire’s Mount Washington recorded a gust of 118 mph at the summit.

NASA cuts short first ‘hot-fire’ test of its massive moon rocket

NASA fired the four engines of its towering Space Launch System rocket for the first time Saturday afternoon after a decade of development, but the engines were cut off well short of the intended duration, a sign that something went wrong.

NASA had been hoping to fire the four RS-25 rocket engines for 8 minutes, but officials ended the test less than 2 minutes in. It was not clear what went wrong. The space agency was hoping the rocket would fly for the first time by the end of this year.