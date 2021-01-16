National and World Briefs

U.N. official says Libya transition talks have made a breakthrough
CAIRO — The top U.N. official for Libya said Saturday that an advisory committee for representatives of Libya’s regions has proposed a way forward for choosing a transitional government that would lead the war-torn country to elections late this year.
The talks in Geneva, structured around the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, have been taking place amid an international push to reach a peaceful settlement to Libya’s civil war.
The 75-member forum represents the three main regions of Libya. The 18-member committee proposed that each region name a representative to a three-member presidential council. A prime minister would be chosen by the 75-member forum. A successful nominee should receive 70% of votes.
The forum is to vote on the proposed mechanism on Monday.
The U.S. welcomed the breakthrough and urged all parties of Libya “to work with urgency and in good faith” to establish an interim government.
Wind, rain, heavy snow batter New England, eastern Canada
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A storm lashed parts of New England and eastern Canada on Saturday with heavy rain, snow and wind, leading to power outages and slick roads.
About 15,000 homes and businesses were without electricity at the height of the storm in Vermont, the hardest-hit U.S. state, and thousands of outages were reported elsewhere across the region, officials said.
“The snow is wet, heavy and slippery, which makes travel and restoration conditions tough,” said Mike Burke, chief of field operations at Green Mountain Power in Vermont.
A foot or more of snow was possible across higher elevations of northern New England, and gusts of 50 to 60 mph were expected along the Maine coast. Gusts of 70 mph were recorded at the Isle of Shoals off New Hampshire, and New Hampshire’s Mount Washington recorded a gust of 118 mph at the summit.
NASA cuts short first ‘hot-fire’ test of its massive moon rocket
NASA fired the four engines of its towering Space Launch System rocket for the first time Saturday afternoon after a decade of development, but the engines were cut off well short of the intended duration, a sign that something went wrong.
NASA had been hoping to fire the four RS-25 rocket engines for 8 minutes, but officials ended the test less than 2 minutes in. It was not clear what went wrong. The space agency was hoping the rocket would fly for the first time by the end of this year.
“We really are trying to make sure that everything’s operating properly and safely,” Alex Cagnola, a NASA engineer, said on the agency’s broadcast.
The goal was to simulate a launch and emit a thunderous roar and a massive plume of fire, while the main part of the rocket was clamped to a stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The goal is to put the Orion spacecraft in orbit around the moon in a mission called Artemis I.
— From wire reports