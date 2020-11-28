National and World Briefs

Afghan government, Taliban set terms for conducting peace talks
KABUL, Afghanistan — The government of Afghanistan and the rebel Taliban movement have agreed on procedural rules for peace talks to end the country’s 19 years of conflict.
The terms, which consist of 21 articles, have been approved by both parties to break weeks of stalemate, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, where they have a political office, said on Twitter. The Afghan government hasn’t commented.
A key disagreement has been whether the U.S.-Taliban deal should serve as the basis for the Afghan-Taliban talks, a position rejected by the Kabul government. The peace deal the U.S. signed with the militants on Feb. 29 requires the Taliban to cut ties with all terrorist groups, including al-Qaida, in exchange for troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The U.S. has started withdrawing forces and will reduce its troops to 2,500 from 4,500 by Jan. 15, with more scheduled leave by May. The Afghan government expressed concern over what it considers a premature withdrawal that could leave the country in civil war.
National Hurricane Center keeps eye on two systems in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two systems in the Atlantic Ocean with potential to form into a tropical or subtropical depressions or storms were under close watch by the National Hurricane Center on Saturday.
One nontropical low pressure system was located about 700 miles east-southeast of Bermuda in the central Atlantic. It posed no threat to Florida.
In the eastern Atlantic, another nontropical area of low pressure off Portugal’s shores was moving southward, meandering just to the north of the Canary Islands. The hurricane center gave the system a 20% chance of formation in the next two days and a 30% chance in the next five days.
If either system were to achieve circulation and spin up to at least 39 mph, it would likely become Subtropical Storm Kappa.
U.K., EU resume face-to-face trade talks with time running out
LONDON — Teams from Britain and the European Union resumed face-to-face talks on a post-Brexit trade deal Saturday, with both sides sounding gloomy about striking an agreement in time for a year-end deadline.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier returned to London to meet his U.K. counterpart, David Frost. Talks were held virtually for the past week as Barnier completed a spell of self-isolation after a member of his team tested positive for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is just one complication in negotiations that remain snagged over issues including fishing rights and fair-competition rules. Barnier said Friday that the remote talks had made little progress and the “same significant divergences persist.”
The U.K. left the EU early this year but remained part of the bloc’s economic embrace as the sides tried to negotiate a new free-trade deal.
— From wire reports