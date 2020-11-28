National and World Briefs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two systems in the Atlantic Ocean with potential to form into a tropical or subtropical depressions or storms were under close watch by the National Hurricane Center on Saturday.

One nontropical low pressure system was located about 700 miles east-southeast of Bermuda in the central Atlantic. It posed no threat to Florida.

In the eastern Atlantic, another nontropical area of low pressure off Portugal’s shores was moving southward, meandering just to the north of the Canary Islands. The hurricane center gave the system a 20% chance of formation in the next two days and a 30% chance in the next five days.

If either system were to achieve circulation and spin up to at least 39 mph, it would likely become Subtropical Storm Kappa.

