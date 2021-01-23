National and World Briefs

Five shot to death in Indianapolis house
INDIANAPOLIS — Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home in an apparent targeted attack, the city’s police chief said.
The fatal shootings were discovered by police who had been called about 4 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot on the city’s near northeast side but first discovered a juvenile male with gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis police.
No suspects were in custody as of Sunday evening. As officers were investigating that juvenile’s shooting, Foley said police received information about 4:40 a.m., that led them to a nearby home, where they found five adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said police believe the shootings were not random, but a targeted attack by an assailant or assailants.
Mayor Joe Hogsett called the shootings “mass murder,” and said that an individual or individuals had brought “terror to our community.”
Center-right leader re-elected in Portugal
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s president was returned to office for a second term with a resounding victory Sunday in an election held amid a COVID-19 surge that has made the European country the worst in the world for cases and deaths.
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa captured 61% of the vote. Rebelo de Sousa, a center-right moderate and former leader of Portugal’s Social Democratic Party, will serve a 5-year term that will be his last due to term limits.
He devoted most of his victory speech to the pandemic, promising to work for an economic recovery once it was over.
19 bodies found near Mexico border town
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Mexican authorities say they have found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas in an area that has seen disputes between organized crime groups.
The Tamaulipas state prosecutor said late Saturday that the bodies were found outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle. Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15. All had been shot, but shells were not found, leading investigators to believe they were killed elsewhere.
Meanwhile, in Guatemala, rumors swirled Sunday that Guatemalan migrants were among the dead. Camargo is a transit point for drugs and migrants. Organized crime groups covet control of stretches of the border because they make money off everything that crosses.
— From wire reports