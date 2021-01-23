National and World Briefs

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa captured 61% of the vote. Rebelo de Sousa, a center-right moderate and former leader of Portugal’s Social Democratic Party, will serve a 5-year term that will be his last due to term limits.

He devoted most of his victory speech to the pandemic, promising to work for an economic recovery once it was over.

19 bodies found near Mexico border town

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Mexican authorities say they have found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas in an area that has seen disputes between organized crime groups.

The Tamaulipas state prosecutor said late Saturday that the bodies were found outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle. Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15. All had been shot, but shells were not found, leading investigators to believe they were killed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, in Guatemala, rumors swirled Sunday that Guatemalan migrants were among the dead. Camargo is a transit point for drugs and migrants. Organized crime groups covet control of stretches of the border because they make money off everything that crosses.