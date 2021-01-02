National and World Briefs

Iraq says it dismantled mine on tanker in Gulf

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s military on Saturday said explosives experts with its naval forces dismantled a mine that was discovered stuck to an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf two days earlier.

The statement said Iraqi authorities have opened an investigation. No group has claimed responsibility for placing the mine.

The announcement came a day after Iraq confirmed reports by private security firms that a mine had been discovered attached to the side of a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Co., known as SOMO, as it was refueling another vessel.

Aquarium agrees to delay whale delivery

HARTFORD, Conn.— A Connecticut aquarium agreed to delay its acquisition of five beluga whales for research amid a lawsuit by an animal rights group trying to stop the delivery.