National and World Briefs

Iraq says it dismantled mine on tanker in Gulf
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s military on Saturday said explosives experts with its naval forces dismantled a mine that was discovered stuck to an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf two days earlier.
The statement said Iraqi authorities have opened an investigation. No group has claimed responsibility for placing the mine.
The announcement came a day after Iraq confirmed reports by private security firms that a mine had been discovered attached to the side of a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Co., known as SOMO, as it was refueling another vessel.
Aquarium agrees to delay whale delivery
HARTFORD, Conn.— A Connecticut aquarium agreed to delay its acquisition of five beluga whales for research amid a lawsuit by an animal rights group trying to stop the delivery.
Mystic Aquarium will not import the whales before March 31 to allow time for a judge to decide the lawsuit and avoid an effort by Friends of Animals to obtain a preliminary injunction to stop the delivery, according to documents filed in federal court in Hartford on Dec. 23. Friends of Animals, based in Darien, filed the lawsuit in September, saying the five belugas would be harmed by the trip from their current home in Canada.
Israeli protesters condemn Netanyahu
JERUSALEM — Thousands of Israelis protested again Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding that he resign over corruption charges against him and for allegedly mishandling the coronavirus crisis.
Holding signs reading “Go” and “Everyone is equal before the law,” the demonstrators crowded a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence, where they have gathered for months to call for his resignation.
Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing.
But the protesters say Netanyahu cannot properly lead the country while under indictment.
Suicide attack kills 5, injures 14 in Somalia
ISTANBUL — A suicide bombing near the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday killed five people including two Turks, Turkish and Somali officials said.
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility in a post by its Shahada News Agency. The Somalia-based group often targets Mogadishu with suicide bombings and other attacks, and it has exploded bombs against the Turkish military and other targets there in the past.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 14 people, including three Turks, were wounded and are being treated in a Mogadishu hospital named after Turkey’s president.
“We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting the employees of a Turkish company that undertook the Mogadishu-Afgoye road construction and contributes to the development and prosperity of Somalia,” a foreign ministry statement said.
This is the second time the road project has been attacked by al-Shabab. Last January, a vehicle filled with explosives exploded at the entrance, killing and wounding dozens of people.
— From wire reports