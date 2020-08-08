Brazil surpasses 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil has surpassed a grim milestone — 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, officials reported on Saturday. And five months after the first reported case, the country is showing no signs of crushing the disease.
The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May, and 905 were recorded in the latest 24-hour period to put Brazil above 100,000. The Health Ministry also said there have been over 3 million confirmed infections.
The totals are second only to the United States, which has had more than 160,000 deaths. Experts believe both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.
Arson suspected as blaze kills 11, hurts 10 in Czech Republic
PRAGUE — At least 11 people were killed and 10 others were injured in an apartment building fire in the northeastern Czech Republic, officials said Saturday, with some suggesting that the fire could be arson.
Police said the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the town of Bohumin.
Interior Minister Jan Hamacek and the head of the regional government, Ivo Vondrak, both suggested the fire was likely arson. Regional firefighter chief Vladimir Vlcek said it was unusual how quickly the fire spread but said authorities were still investigating its cause.
Hong Kong government hits U.S. sanctions as ‘despicable’
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s government on Saturday called U.S.-imposed sanctions against senior officials responsible for a recent crackdown on political opponents “shameless and despicable.”
The United States on Friday sanctioned Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and 10 other officials, in response to the imposition of a Chinese security law on the territory.
In language closely resembling statements issued by Beijing, a government spokesman accused the U.S. of “double standards and hypocrisy” and described the disclosure of top officials’ information as “deplorable.”
Edward Yau, Hong Kong’s secretary for commerce and economic development, warned that U.S. companies in the region would ultimately suffer.
New protests support ousted governor in Russia’s Far East
MOSCOW — Thousands of demonstrators gathered again Saturday in the major Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to denounce the arrest of the region’s governor a month ago.
Sergei Furgal was arrested on July 9 on suspicion of involvement in murders and taken to jail in Moscow. The estimated 3,000 demonstrators protested the charges and want him returned to the city for trial. Furgal has denied the charges.
The protests have posed a challenge to authorities in Moscow. Furgal, who has been removed from his post, is a popular figure in the region bordering China about 3,800 miles east of Moscow.
Demonstrations in support of the Khabarovsk protesters were held in seven other cities.
