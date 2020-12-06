National and World Briefs

EU, UK open last-ditch post-Brexit trade talks
BRUSSELS — European Union and British negotiators Sunday began what was potentially the final attempt to strike a deal over trade ties, even though “significant differences remain.”
With less than four weeks left before the Jan. 1 cutoff day, the negotiators might have less than 48 hours to clinch a breakthrough because European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will assess late Monday if there is any point in continuing. One issue, fisheries, appeared to be moving toward compromise.
While the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, it remains within the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union through Dec. 31.
Speed is of the essence since EU member states have to unanimously support any deal. The bloc’s 27 nations want to grasp what the chances are of getting a deal before EU leaders arrive in Brussels for a two-day summit starting Thursday.
Tree-lighting is virtual event in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM — Only a few dozen people attended the lighting of the Christmas tree in the biblical city of Bethlehem on Saturday night, as coronavirus restrictions scaled back the annual event that is normally attended by thousands.
A small group of residents and religious leaders participated in the tree-lighting ceremony at Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity. Others watched it virtually due to virus restrictions.
Some officials, including Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, attended in person.
Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman said Christmas is being observed this year in ways like no time before. “We resorted to modern technology and to the virtual world to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree, wishing hope and optimism would flutter upon Palestine and the world,” Salman said.
Sheriff: NYC bar owner hit deputy with car
NEW YORK — The co-owner of a New York City bar that authorities said has been defying coronavirus restrictions was taken into custody early Sunday after running over a deputy with a car, authorities said.
Danny Presti tried to drive away from his bar, Mac’s Public House, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.
Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards as the officer was left hanging onto the hood, Fucito said.
Presti, 34, was eventually apprehended. Charges were pending.
The deputy’s condition wasn’t immediately available.
Uruguay’s 1st socialist president dies at 80
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Uruguay’s first socialist president, Tabaré Vázquez, who rose from poverty to win two terms as leader, died Sunday of cancer, a disease the physician dedicated much of his life to fighting.
The 80-year-old oncologist announced last year that he had lung cancer.
Vazquez shook up Uruguayan politics when he became president for the first time in 2005, peacefully ending 170 years of two-party dominance at the head of a coalition of socialists, Christian Democrats, Communists and former guerrillas.
— From wire reports