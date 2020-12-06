National and World Briefs

A small group of residents and religious leaders participated in the tree-lighting ceremony at Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity. Others watched it virtually due to virus restrictions.

Some officials, including Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, attended in person.

Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman said Christmas is being observed this year in ways like no time before. “We resorted to modern technology and to the virtual world to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree, wishing hope and optimism would flutter upon Palestine and the world,” Salman said.

Sheriff: NYC bar owner hit deputy with car

NEW YORK — The co-owner of a New York City bar that authorities said has been defying coronavirus restrictions was taken into custody early Sunday after running over a deputy with a car, authorities said.

Danny Presti tried to drive away from his bar, Mac’s Public House, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.

Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards as the officer was left hanging onto the hood, Fucito said.