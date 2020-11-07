National and World Briefs

UK, EU to ‘redouble efforts’ on trade
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Union’s executive arm agreed Saturday to stay in contact as their negotiating teams step up efforts to conclude a post-Brexit trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union.
With less than two months to go before the U.K. exits the EU’s economic orbit, a spokesman at Johnson’s Downing Street office said the negotiating teams would “redouble efforts to reach a deal” when talks resume in London on Monday.
The spokesman said Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that “significant differences” remain. The main issues related to a so-called “level playing field” governing business regulations and fisheries.
AstraZeneca vaccine may be ready in Dec.
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s chief executive said its coronavirus vaccine candidate could be ready for use at the end of December, pending regulatory approval.
“Regulatory authorities are working continuously with our data. If they are fast when we are ready, we can start vaccinating people in January, possibly at the end of December,” chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying on Saturday.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is working with Oxford University in Britain to manufacture a possible coronavirus vaccine, tapped as one of the most promising.
“Perhaps we will never earn money from it [the vaccine], no one knows how often you’ll need to vaccinate,” Soriot said. “If the vaccine is very effective and protects people for many years, and the disease disappears, then there is no market.”
The European Union, the United States, Britain, Japan and Brazil have signed initial contracts with AstraZeneca for deliveries if the medication is approved.
Iran releases ailing human rights lawyer
TEHRAN, Iran — A leading Iranian human rights lawyer has been released from prison, Iran’s state-run news agency reported Saturday, after she was earlier hospitalized amid a hunger strike conducted from her cell.
Nasrin Sotoudeh, 57, was taken to hospital in mid-September, a month after launching a hunger strike seeking better prison conditions and the release of political prisoners.
The report did not give details of her health condition.
Sotoudeh was arrested in 2018 on charges of collusion and propaganda against Iran’s rulers and eventually was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes. Under the law she must serve at least 12 years.
Suu Kyi is favored to keep grip in Myanmar
YANGON, Myanmar — Voting was underway in Myanmar’s elections on Sunday, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago.
More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament.
Suu Kyi remains popular, but she has faced criticism over a failure to ease tensions among ethnic groups.
