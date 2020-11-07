National and World Briefs

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is working with Oxford University in Britain to manufacture a possible coronavirus vaccine, tapped as one of the most promising.

“Perhaps we will never earn money from it [the vaccine], no one knows how often you’ll need to vaccinate,” Soriot said. “If the vaccine is very effective and protects people for many years, and the disease disappears, then there is no market.”

The European Union, the United States, Britain, Japan and Brazil have signed initial contracts with AstraZeneca for deliveries if the medication is approved.

Iran releases ailing human rights lawyer

TEHRAN, Iran — A leading Iranian human rights lawyer has been released from prison, Iran’s state-run news agency reported Saturday, after she was earlier hospitalized amid a hunger strike conducted from her cell.

Nasrin Sotoudeh, 57, was taken to hospital in mid-September, a month after launching a hunger strike seeking better prison conditions and the release of political prisoners.

The report did not give details of her health condition.