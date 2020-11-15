National and World Briefs

SpaceX launch starts regular crew flights
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company.
The Falcon rocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, the second crew to be launched by SpaceX.
The Dragon capsule on top — named Resilience by its crew in light of this year’s many challenges, most notably COVID-19 — reached orbit nine minutes later. It is due to reach the space station late Monday and remain there until spring.
Hurricane Iota heads for Central America
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Iota rapidly gained strength after becoming the 13th hurricane of the Atlantic season Sunday, threatening to bring more dangerous winds and rains to Nicaragua and Honduras — countries recently hit by Category 4 Hurricane Eta.
Nicaragua’s government said authorities had begun evacuating people near the country’s border with Honduras, an area that forecasts said would likely be in Iota’s path.
Iota became a Category 2 hurricane with maximum winds of 100 mph late Sunday, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned it would likely be an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm when it approached the Central American mainland late Monday.
British leader isolates after virus exposure
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was self-isolating after being told he came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.
“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” his office said.
Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the statement added.
In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care for three nights after contracting COVID-19.
900 arrested during protests in Belarus
KYIV, Ukraine — A human rights group in Belarus said more than 900 people were arrested Sunday in protests around the country calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down.
Near-daily protests have gripped Belarus since early August. In the capital of Minsk, police wielded clubs and used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators.
The Viasna human rights organization reported detentions at protests in other cities, including Vitebsk and Gomel.
