National and World Briefs

SpaceX launch starts regular crew flights

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company.

The Falcon rocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, the second crew to be launched by SpaceX.

The Dragon capsule on top — named Resilience by its crew in light of this year’s many challenges, most notably COVID-19 — reached orbit nine minutes later. It is due to reach the space station late Monday and remain there until spring.

Hurricane Iota heads for Central America

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Iota rapidly gained strength after becoming the 13th hurricane of the Atlantic season Sunday, threatening to bring more dangerous winds and rains to Nicaragua and Honduras — countries recently hit by Category 4 Hurricane Eta.

Nicaragua’s government said authorities had begun evacuating people near the country’s border with Honduras, an area that forecasts said would likely be in Iota’s path.