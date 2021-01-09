National and World briefs

Pompeo voids restrictions on diplomatic ties with Taiwan
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Saturday that the State Department is voiding longstanding restrictions on how U.S. diplomats and others have contact with their counterparts in Taiwan, another move that is expected to upset China as the Trump administration winds to an end.
The Trump administration has sought to strengthen bilateral relations with Taiwan. It announced Thursday that U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft would go to Taiwan, a move that sparked sharp criticism from Beijing and a warning that the U.S. would pay a heavy price.
In August, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar became the first Cabinet member to visit Taiwan since 2014.
Pompeo said the State Department has created complex restrictions when it comes to contacts between the two parties. He said those actions were taken to appease the Communist regime in Beijing.
“No more,” Pompeo declared in a statement. “Today, I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions.”
The Chinese government maintains that mainland China and Taiwan are parts of “one China.” China has been stepping up its threats to bring the self-governing island under its control.
Russia says seven perish in fire at nursing home in western Siberia
MOSCOW — A fire at a nursing home in Siberia killed seven people on Saturday, Russian authorities said.
The fire took place at the private home for the elderly in the Tyumen region of western Siberia. The fire also injured a resident, according to the Investigative Committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency.
Police detained the care home’s owner on charges of violating safety regulations. Local officials said the home in the town of Borovsky was not registered with authorities.
U.S. motions expand drug claims against president of Honduras
NEW YORK — U.S. prosecutors have filed motions saying that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández took bribes from drug traffickers and had the country’s armed forces protect a cocaine laboratory and shipments to the United States.
The documents quote Hernández as saying he wanted to “‘shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos’ by flooding the U.S. with cocaine.”
The motions filed Friday with the U.S. Southern District of New York do not name the president, referring to him as “CC-4,” or co-conspirator No. 4, but clearly identify him by naming his brother and his own post as president.
The president, who has not been charged, has denied any connection to traffickers despite the 2019 conviction of one of his brothers, Juan Antonio Hernandez. During that trial, the president was accused of accepting more than $1 million from Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
The president has said traffickers are falsely accusing him to seek vengeance for clamping down on them.
