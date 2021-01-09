National and World briefs

Russia says seven perish in fire at nursing home in western Siberia

MOSCOW — A fire at a nursing home in Siberia killed seven people on Saturday, Russian authorities said.

The fire took place at the private home for the elderly in the Tyumen region of western Siberia. The fire also injured a resident, according to the Investigative Committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency.

Police detained the care home’s owner on charges of violating safety regulations. Local officials said the home in the town of Borovsky was not registered with authorities.

U.S. motions expand drug claims against president of Honduras

NEW YORK — U.S. prosecutors have filed motions saying that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández took bribes from drug traffickers and had the country’s armed forces protect a cocaine laboratory and shipments to the United States.

The documents quote Hernández as saying he wanted to “‘shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos’ by flooding the U.S. with cocaine.”