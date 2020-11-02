National and World Briefs

Terror attack kills 22 at Kabul University

KABUL, Afghanistan — Islamic State militants in Afghanistan stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador, starting an hourslong gunbattle and leaving at least 22 dead and 22 wounded at the country’s largest school.

Most of the casualties were students, and there were fears the death toll could climb with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

The chaos subsided as the sun set over the Afghan capital. The Interior Ministry’s spokesman, Tariq Arian, said all three attackers involved in the assault were killed.

The Islamic State group said it targeted newly graduated “judges and investigators belonging to the apostate Afghan government” gathered at the campus, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online terrorism messaging.

Snowden, wife seek Russia-U.S. dual status

MOSCOW — Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden said Monday that he and his wife intend to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their U.S. citizenship.