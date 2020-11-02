National and World Briefs

Terror attack kills 22 at Kabul University
KABUL, Afghanistan — Islamic State militants in Afghanistan stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador, starting an hourslong gunbattle and leaving at least 22 dead and 22 wounded at the country’s largest school.
Most of the casualties were students, and there were fears the death toll could climb with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.
The chaos subsided as the sun set over the Afghan capital. The Interior Ministry’s spokesman, Tariq Arian, said all three attackers involved in the assault were killed.
The Islamic State group said it targeted newly graduated “judges and investigators belonging to the apostate Afghan government” gathered at the campus, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online terrorism messaging.
Snowden, wife seek Russia-U.S. dual status
MOSCOW — Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden said Monday that he and his wife intend to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their U.S. citizenship.
Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency last month, his Russian lawyer said.
Snowden’s wife, Lindsay Mills, an American who has been living with him in Russia, announced last week that they are expecting a child. According to Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, the child, a boy, will be born in December and will have Russian citizenship.
U.S. surgeon general faces citation in Hawaii
HONOLULU — A lawyer for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams pleaded not guilty Monday on behalf of the official who was cited by Honolulu police for being in a closed park during a trip to help Hawaii cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.
Adams didn’t travel to Hawaii for the arraignment. Adams’ aide Dennis Anderson-Villaluz, who was also cited in August, also pleaded not guilty to violating the emergency order. Adams was taking photos at Kualoa Regional Park on Oahu’s northeastern coast, according to the citation.
Adams told the officer he was visiting Hawaii to work with the governor on COVID-19 and didn’t know parks were closed.
Polish leader seeks talks with protesters
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s prime minister appealed Monday for talks with the leaders of massive protests that were triggered by the tightening last month of the nation’s strict abortion law and were continuing despite a resurgence of COVID-19.
The head of the right-wing government, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, made a video appeal to protesters. “I ask you to sit down together for talks. May our disputes not be held in the streets and may they not be the cause of more infections.”
A leader of the protests said the contested court ruling that unleashed public anger must be withdrawn. Klementyna Suchanow, leader of the rights organization Women’s Strike, said that more protests will come this week, despite a ban on public gatherings of more than five people.
