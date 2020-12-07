National and World Briefs

The Office of Special Counsel said in a report issued to President Donald Trump that it found that Navarro “violated the Hatch Act’s prohibition against using his official authority or influence to affect an election by engaging in political activity during official media appearances and on his official Twitter account.”

Navarro did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The office said it was submitting its report to Trump for “appropriate disciplinary action.” But it remains uncertain whether such action will come.

Appeal on transgender students is rejected

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth.

The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon’s capital city. The federal appeals court in San Francisco had upheld a Dallas, Ore., school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Parents sued over the policy in 2017, saying it caused embarrassment and stress.