National and World Briefs

Retired general likely to lead the Pentagon
WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.
Biden selected Austin over the longtime front-runner candidate, Michele Flournoy, a former senior Pentagon official who would have been the first woman to serve as defense secretary.
As a career military officer, the 67-year-old Austin is likely to face opposition from some in Congress and in the defense establishment who believe in drawing a clear line between civilian and military leadership of the Pentagon. Although many previous defense secretaries have served in the military, only two — George C. Marshall and James Mattis — have been career officers.
Like Mattis, Austin would need to obtain a congressional waiver to serve as defense secretary. When Congress created the position of secretary of defense in 1947, it prohibited a recently retired military officer from holding the position.
Trade adviser accused of violating Hatch Act
WASHINGTON — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro violated a federal law that prohibits public employees from conducting political activity in their official roles, the office that enforces the law announced Monday.
The Office of Special Counsel said in a report issued to President Donald Trump that it found that Navarro “violated the Hatch Act’s prohibition against using his official authority or influence to affect an election by engaging in political activity during official media appearances and on his official Twitter account.”
Navarro did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The office said it was submitting its report to Trump for “appropriate disciplinary action.” But it remains uncertain whether such action will come.
Appeal on transgender students is rejected
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth.
The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon’s capital city. The federal appeals court in San Francisco had upheld a Dallas, Ore., school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Parents sued over the policy in 2017, saying it caused embarrassment and stress.
A lower court refused to block the policy. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling.
U.S. rejects tougher soot pollution rules
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday rejected setting tougher standards on soot, the nation’s most widespread deadly air pollutant, saying the existing regulations remain sufficient.
The agency retained the current thresholds for fine particle pollution for another five years, despite mounting evidence linking air pollution to lethal outcomes from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
