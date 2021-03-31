National League capsules

Outlook: A whirlwind offseason began with deep-pocketed new owner Steve Cohen buying the franchise from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion in November. Cohen brought back Sandy Alderson, the Mets’ general manager from 2010-18, as team president and he immediately fired GM Brody Van Wagenen and several top aides. Following a flurry of moves, the Mets have 18 newcomers on the 40-man roster. They focused on building depth and landed a big star in Lindor as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade with Cleveland that netted Carrasco as well. The addition of McCann also makes a dangerous lineup even longer, but the Mets need to deliver in the clutch. They ranked second in the majors in on-base percentage last year and third in OPS, yet finished 13th in runs. The defense is shaky at several spots, and questions remain in middle relief. The rotation is led by deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and one of baseball’s most dominant arms. Stroman accepted an $18.9 million qualifying offer to return for one year after missing the start of last season with a calf injury and then opting out because of coronavirus concerns. The team hopes to get starter Noah Syndergaard back from Tommy John surgery in June, but the Mets’ new depth will be tested early. Carrasco will be sidelined for a while after tearing his right hamstring in spring training: he had already been slowed in camp by elbow soreness. New York looks talented enough to end a four-year playoff drought, but it won’t be easy in a tough division ruled by three-time defending champion Atlanta.