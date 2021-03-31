National League capsules

atlanta braves
2020: 35-25, first place, lost to Dodgers in NL Championship Series
Manager: Brian Snitker (sixth season)
Projected lineup: CF Ronald Acuna Jr. (.250, 14 HRs, 29 RBIs, 8 SBs), 2B Ozzie Albies (.271, 6, 19), 1B Freddie Freeman (.341, 13, 53, .462 OBP, NL MVP), LF Marcell Ozuna (.338, 18, 56, .431 OBP), C Travis d’Arnaud (.321, 9, 34), 3B Austin Riley (.239, 8, 27), SS Dansby Swanson (.274, 10, 35), CF Cristian Pache (.278, 11, 53 with Double-A Mississippi in 2019)
Rotation: LH Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA), RH Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.74 with Rays; 3-1, 2.70 in postseason), RH Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95), LH Drew Smyly (0-1, 3.42 with Giants), RH Kyle Wright (2-4, 5.21), RH Mike Soroka (0-1, 3.95, will begin season on injured list completing recovery from torn Achilles)
Closer: LH Will Smith (2-2, 4.50, 7 HRs in 16 IP)
Outlook: Even though the rest of the NL East bulked up, the Braves show no signs of slipping after winning three straight division titles. They finally won a postseason series: two of them, in fact: to break a drought going back to 2001. Then, the Braves came within one win of the World Series, taking a 3-1 lead in the NLCS before the Dodgers rallied to win the last three games. That bitter disappointment only strengthened the Braves’ resolve; this season, it’s World Series or bust. Atlanta moved aggressively to bolster its rotation by signing veterans Morton and Smyly to one-year contracts. When Soroka (a 13-game winner and All-Star in 2019) is fully recovered, the rotation could be one of baseball’s best. Fried was fifth in NL Cy Young Award balloting, while Anderson also has the makings of a future ace after a stellar rookie campaign. The hitters are a dynamic group, as well, with MVP Freeman and Ozuna providing a powerful 1-2 punch. If Acuna recaptures the form he showed in 2019, when he had 41 homers and 37 stolen bases, the Braves will have three of the game’s most feared offensive players. The only major question mark is the bullpen, where the Braves must find a replacement for Mark Melancon’s 11 saves. No one in the current bullpen had more than one save in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, though Smith is a former closer for the Giants.
miami marlins
2020: 31-29, second place
Manager: Don Mattingly (sixth season)
Projected lineup: CF Starling Marte (.281, 6 HRs, 27 RBIs with Diamondbacks and Marlins), LF Corey Dickerson (.258, 7, 17), 1B Jesús Aguilar (.277, 8, 34), RF Adam Duvall (.237, 16, 33, .833 OPS with Braves), 3B Brian Anderson (.255, 11, 38), 2B Jazz Chisholm (.161, 2, 6), C Jorge Alfaro (.226, 3, 16), SS Miguel Rojas (.304, 4, 20, .888 OPS)
Rotation: RH Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.00 ERA), RH Pablo Lopez (6-4, 3.61, 59 Ks), RH Elieser Hernández (1-0, 3.16 in 6 starts), RH Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 3.46), LH Trevor Rogers (1-2, 6.11 in 7 starts)
Closer: RH Anthony Bass (2-3, 3.51, 7 saves for Blue Jays)
Outlook: After a surprising run to their first playoff berth in 17 years, the Marlins are widely projected to backslide and finish below .500 this season. They could exceed expectations if one or more of their hitting prospects breaks out. Pitching is the team’s strength, thanks to a group of eight starters all 26 or younger. Sanchez and Edward Cabrera are considered potential future aces, and 2020 first-round draft pick Max Meyer could crack the rotation later this year. Sanchez, one of the top young starters in the league last season, will start the season at the Marlins’ alternate site as the team looks to control his innings.
new york mets
2020: 26-34, tied for fourth place
Manager: Luis Rojas (second season)
Projected lineup: CF Brandon Nimmo (.280, 8 HRs, 18 RBIs, .404 OBP, .888 OPS), SS Francisco Lindor (.258, 8, 27, .750 OPS with Cleveland), RF Michael Conforto (.322, 9, 31, .927), 1B Pete Alonso (.231, 16, 35, .817 OPS), LF Dominic Smith (.316, 10, 42, .993 OPS), 2B Jeff McNeil (.311, 4, 23, .836 OPS), 3B J.D. Davis (.247, 6, 19, .761 OPS), C James McCann (.289, 7, 15, .896 OPS with White Sox)
Rotation: RH Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.38 ERA, NL-high 104 Ks, 18 BBs, 68 IP), RH Marcus Stroman (did not pitch last season; 10-13, 3.22, 184⅓ IP with Blue Jays and Mets in 2019), RH Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91, 82 Ks, 68 IP for Cleveland; will miss start of season with injury), RH Taijuan Walker (4-3, 2.70 with Seattle and Toronto), LH Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 7.94, 5ª IP with Padres)
Closer: RH Edwin Díaz (2-1, 1.75, 6/10 saves, 50 Ks, 25ª IP)
Outlook: A whirlwind offseason began with deep-pocketed new owner Steve Cohen buying the franchise from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion in November. Cohen brought back Sandy Alderson, the Mets’ general manager from 2010-18, as team president and he immediately fired GM Brody Van Wagenen and several top aides. Following a flurry of moves, the Mets have 18 newcomers on the 40-man roster. They focused on building depth and landed a big star in Lindor as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade with Cleveland that netted Carrasco as well. The addition of McCann also makes a dangerous lineup even longer, but the Mets need to deliver in the clutch. They ranked second in the majors in on-base percentage last year and third in OPS, yet finished 13th in runs. The defense is shaky at several spots, and questions remain in middle relief. The rotation is led by deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and one of baseball’s most dominant arms. Stroman accepted an $18.9 million qualifying offer to return for one year after missing the start of last season with a calf injury and then opting out because of coronavirus concerns. The team hopes to get starter Noah Syndergaard back from Tommy John surgery in June, but the Mets’ new depth will be tested early. Carrasco will be sidelined for a while after tearing his right hamstring in spring training: he had already been slowed in camp by elbow soreness. New York looks talented enough to end a four-year playoff drought, but it won’t be easy in a tough division ruled by three-time defending champion Atlanta.
philadelphia phillies
2020: 28-32, third place
Manager: Joe Girardi (second season)
Projected lineup: LF Andrew McCutchen (.253, 10 HRs, 34 RBIs), 1B Rhys Hoskins (.245, 10, 26), RF Bryce Harper (.268, 13, 33, .420 OBP), C J.T. Realmuto (.266, 11, 32), SS Didi Gregorius (.284, 10, 40), 3B Alec Bohm (.338, 4, 23), SS Jean Segura (.266, 7, 25), CF Adam Haseley (.278, 0, 13)
Rotation: RH Aaron Nola (5-5, 3.28 ERA, 96 Ks in 71⅓ IP), RH Zack Wheeler (4-2, 2.92), RH Zach Eflin (4-2, 3.97), RH Chase Anderson (1-2, 7.22 for Toronto), LH Matt Moore (6-3, 2.65 in Japan)
Closer: RH Hector Neris (2-2, 4.57, 5/8 saves)
Outlook: Seeking their first winning season since 2011, the Phillies are determined to end a nine-year postseason drought. They have a strong offense that tied for fifth in scoring last season and returns everyone in the starting lineup. Harper, Realmuto and Gregorius anchor the middle of a deep batting order. Former UVA standout Adam Haseley overcame a groin injury suffered in spring training to win the starting job in center field. Nola and Wheeler are a formidable 1-2 punch atop the rotation and Eflin is solid in the No. 3 spot. Anderson and Moore strengthen the back end with top prospect Spencer Howard providing depth. A dismal bullpen that had a 7.06 ERA is much improved with the additions of Archie Bradley, Jose Alvarado and Brandon Kintzler. Neris has been named the closer, but there are several viable options behind him if he stumbles. If key players stay healthy, the offense lives up to expectations and the pitchers perform well, a return to October baseball is a realistic possibility.
washington nationals
2020: 26-34, tied for fourth place
Manager: Dave Martinez (fourth season)
Projected lineup: CF Victor Robles (.220, 3 HRs, 15 RBIs), RF Juan Soto (.351, 13, 37, 1.185 OPS), SS Trea Turner (.335, 12, 41, 12 SBs), 1B Josh Bell (.226, 8, 22 with Pirates), LF Kyle Schwarber (.188, 11, 24 with Cubs), 3B Starlin Castro (.267, 2, 4 in 16 games), C Yan Gomes (.284, 4, 13), 2B Josh Harrison (.278, 3, 14)
Rotation: RH Max Scherzer (5-4, 3.74 ERA, 92 Ks, 67⅓ innings), LH Patrick Corbin (2-7, 4.66), RH Stephen Strasburg (season-ending surgery after 5 innings in 2020; 18-6, 3.32 in 2019), LH Jon Lester (3-3, 5.16 with Cubs), RH Joe Ross (opted out in 2020; 4-4, 5.48 in 2019)
Closer: LH Brad Hand (2-1, 2.05, AL-leading 16/16 saves with Indians)
Outlook: After a big step back from World Series champions in 2019 to tied for last place in the NL East in pandemic-shortened 2020, a lot of familiar faces are gone, and the Nationals are counting on their potentially best-in-baseball starting staff — if healthy — and a beefed up batting order to get them back to the postseason. The offense revolves around reigning NL batting champ Soto and Turner, both of whom Washington would love to sign to long-term deals, and the hope is the additions of — and bounce-backs by — Bell (via trade) and Schwarber (free agency) will offer help to the two holdover stars. Scherzer is entering the final season of his seven-year, $210 million deal and turns 37 in July but still seems capable of the sort of form that earned three Cy Young Awards. Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, will try to rebound after right wrist surgery; Lester is hoping the removal of a parathyroid gland in March will alleviate the sluggishness he felt in his last season with the Cubs. Hand helps the back end of a bullpen that already included a couple of potential closers in Daniel Hudson (Lynchburg) and Rainey. A big question mark is whether Robles can get on base enough to bat leadoff. Ryan Zimmerman (UVA), who transitions to a bench player and pinch hitter at age 36, and likely fifth starter Ross return after opting out of 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
chicago cubs
2020: 34-26, first place, lost to Marlins in first round of playoffs
Manager: David Ross (second season)
Projected lineup: CF Ian Happ (.258, 12 HRs, 28 RBIs, .866 OPS), 1B Anthony Rizzo (.222, 11, 24, .755 OPS), 3B Kris Bryant (.206, 4, 11), C Willson Contreras (.243, 7, 26, 37 runs), SS Javier Baez (.203, 8, 24), LF Joc Pederson (.190, 7, 16 with Dodgers), RF Jason Heyward (.265, 6, 22, .848 OPS), 2B David Bote (.200, 7, 29)
Rotation: RH Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 2.88 ERA), RH Zach Davies (7-4, 2.73 for Padres), RH Jake Arrieta (4-4, 5.08 for Phillies), RH Trevor Williams (2-8, 6.18 for Pirates), RH Adbert Alzolay (1-1, 2.95)
Closer: RH Craig Kimbrel (0-1, 5.28, 2 saves)
Outlook: Rizzo, Bryant and Baez are coming off down years, and they are eligible for free agency after this season. The rotation took a hit when Yu Darvish was traded to San Diego. It remains to be seen if Kimbrel can carry over his strong finish in 2020 into this season. But the rest of the NL Central isn’t exactly imposing, so it’s not hard to imagine the Cubs contending for another playoff appearance. Rizzo, Bryant and Baez struggled with the unusual circumstances surrounding last year’s pandemic-shortened season, and Bryant was hampered by injuries. A return to form for any one of them would help the Cubs improve on their .220 team batting average from a year ago. While the loss of Darvish is a big blow, Davies is coming off a strong season in San Diego. Arrieta is looking to regain the form he showed during his first stint in Chicago, and Williams was a 14-game winner with Pittsburgh in 2018. The Cubs also are hoping Kimbrel has solved the issues he had at the beginning of last season. The closer had a 1.29 ERA over his last 15 games last year, including 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his only playoff appearance.
cincinnati reds
2020: 31-29, third place, wild card, lost to Braves in first round of playoffs
Manager: David Bell (third season)
Projected lineup: LF Jesse Winker (.255, 12 HRs, 23 RBIs), RF Nick Castellanos (.225, 14, 34), 1B Joey Votto (.226, 11, 22), SS Eugenio Suarez (.202, 15, 38), 3B Mike Moustakas, (230, 8, 27), CF Nick Senzel (.186. 2, 8), C Tucker Barnhart (.205, 5, 13), 2B Jonathan India (.259, 11, 44 at A and AA in 2019)
Rotation: RH Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.21 ERA, 89 Ks), RH Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.70, 72 Ks), RH Tyler Mahle (2-2, 3.59, 60 Ks), LH Wade Miley (0-3, 5.65), RH Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 4.28)
Closer: RH Lucas Sims (3-0, 2.45) or LH Amir Garrett (1-0, 2.45, 1 save)
Outlook: Despite more offseason subtractions than additions, confidence is high in Reds camp. Bell believes the team was just hitting its stride last September when it won 11 of the last 14 regular-season games to make the playoffs for the first time in seven years. There are questions about pitching without Trevor Bauer, the NL Cy Young Award winner who signed a free-agent contract with the Dodgers, and Iglesias, the veteran closer who was traded to the Angels. But the Reds feel they have a solid staff. They will have to make do without Gray (back) for the first month or so, however. Cincinnati is moving the slugging Suarez from third to short and Moustakas from second to third to make room for India, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft. Cincinnati hit a major league-worst .212 during the 60-game 2020 season and will need better performances out of their veterans to make another run in what shapes up as a soft NL Central.
milwaukee brewers
2020: 29-31, fourth place, wild card, lost to Dodgers in first round of playoffs
Manager: Craig Counsell (seventh season)
Projected lineup: 2B Kolten Wong (.265, 1 HR, 16 RBIs, .350 OBP with Cardinals), LF Christian Yelich (.205, 12, 22, .356 OBP), 1B Keston Hiura (.212, 13, 32, NL-high 85 strikeouts), CF Lorenzo Cain (.333, 0, 2, opted out after 5 games), RF Jackie Bradley Jr. (.283, 7, 22 with Red Sox), 3B Travis Shaw (.239, 6, 17 with Blue Jays), SS Luis Urias (.239, 0, 11), C Omar Narvaez (.176, 2, 10)
Rotation: RH Brandon Woodruff (3-5, 3.05 ERA, 91 Ks in 73ª innings, NL-leading 13 starts), RH Corbin Burnes (4-1, 2.11, 88 Ks in 59ª IP), LH Brett Anderson (4-4, 4.21), RH Adrian Houser (1-6, 5.30), RH Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.99, 47 Ks in 29⅓ IP)
Closer: LH Josh Hader (1-2, 3.79, 13/15 saves, 31 Ks in 19 IP)
Outlook: The Brewers’ chances of reaching the playoffs for a fourth straight season depend on whether they can get more offense after hitters up and down their lineup failed to meet expectations last season. The Brewers are counting on Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, to regain his All-Star form. The outfield defense received a major boost with the addition of Bradley, a former Prince George High School star. The 2018 ALCS MVP was one of baseball’s best center fielders with the Red Sox and is overqualified to play right field. Hiura and Narvaez also must bounce back from disappointing seasons. Milwaukee should benefit from having Cain for a full season after he sat out most of the 2020 campaign. The additions of Bradley and Wong – both left-handed hitters and Gold Glove winners – should balance the lineup and help out the pitching staff. Woodruff and Burnes provide a solid 1-2 punch, but the Brewers must get more consistency from the rest of their rotation. Milwaukee probably won’t blow many leads with Hader and Devin Williams, last year’s NL rookie of the year, anchoring the bullpen.
pittsburgh pirates
2020: 19-41, fifth place
Manager: Derek Shelton (second season)
Projected lineup: 2B Adam Frazier (.230, 7 HRs, 23 RBIs), LF Bryan Reynolds (.189, 7, 19, 5 OF assists), 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (.376, 5, 11 in 24 games), 1B Colin Moran (.247, 10, 23, 10 2Bs), RF Gregory Polanco (.153, 7, 22), CF Anthony Alford (.214, 2, 7), C Jacob Stallings (.248, 3, 18), SS Kevin Newman (.224, 1, 10)
Rotation: RH Chad Kuhl (2-3, 4.27), LH Tyler Anderson (4-3, 4.37 with Giants), RH Mitch Keller (1-1, 2.91 ERA in 5 starts), LH Steven Brault (1-3, 3.38), JT Brubaker (1-3, 4.94)
Closer: RH Richard Rodriguez (3-2, 2.70, 4/5 saves)
Outlook: The Pirates are in the midst of a massive reset as general manager Ben Cherington enters his second season on the job. Gone are familiar faces such as right-hander Jameson Taillon and slugger Josh Bell, among others, their departures via trade part of a plan dedicated to stockpiling prospects in the hope that enough pan out down the road to return Pittsburgh to contention. While the future looks (sort of) bright, the present figures to be bumpy. The Pirates finished with the worst record in the majors in 2020 and head into 2021 with a roster that has even less major league experience. Hayes was even better than advertised during his September call-up and finished sixth in NL rookie of the year voting. He and Keller are the linchpins whose individual development this season could be far more important than anything that happens in the win/loss column. Bounce-back seasons from Reynolds and Polanco (likely in his final months with the team) would help the offense, but even in a division that might be the worst in the NL if not the majors, expectations are really, really low.
st. louis cardinals
2020: 30-28, second place, lost to Padres in first round of playoffs
Manager: Mike Shildt (third season)
Projected lineup: 2B Tommy Edman (.250, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs), SS Paul DeJong (.250, 3, 25), 1B Paul Goldschmidt (.304, 6, 21), 3B Nolan Arenado (.253, 8, 26 with Rockies), RF Dylan Carlson (.200, 3, 16), C Yadier Molina (.262, 4, 16), LF Tyler O’Neill (.173, 7, 19), CF Harrison Bader (.226, 4, 11)
Rotation: RH Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.91 ERA), RH Adam Wainwright (5-3, 3.15), RH Carlos Martinez (0-3, 9.90), RH Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-3, 4.96), RH John Gant (0-3, 2.40)
Closer: RH Giovanny Gallegos (2-2, 3.60) or RH Jordan Hicks (did not pitch in 2020)
Outlook: The Cardinals thought they were missing one big piece last season and they landed it when they made a stunning late-offseason trade to get Arenado from Colorado to play third base. He provides protection in the order for Goldschmidt while also adding another Gold Glove winner to what could be the best defense in the National League. The rotation returns intact from last season with the exception of RHP Dakota Hudson, who had Tommy John surgery in September, and the bullpen is deep. Wainwright and Molina are back as one of the longest-tenured batterymates in baseball history, providing plenty of experience for a team that will have a relatively young outfield. Put it all together and the Cardinals believe they can make another postseason run this year.
arizona diamondbacks
2020: 25-35, fifth place
Manager: Torey Lovullo (fifth season)
Projected lineup: RF Kole Calhoun (.226, 16 HRs, 40 RBIs), CF Ketel Marte (.287, 2, 17), 3B Eduardo Escobar (.212, 4, 20), 1B Christian Walker (.271, 7, 34, 18 doubles), LF David Peralta (.300, 5, 34), 2B Asdrubal Cabrera (.242, 8, 31 with Nationals), C Carson Kelly (.221, 5, 19), SS Nick Ahmed (.266, 5, 29)
Rotation: RH Zac Gallen (3-2, 2.75 ERA), LH Madison Bumgarner (1-4, 6.48), RH Merrill Kelly (3-2, 2.59), RH Luke Weaver (1-9, 6.58), LH Caleb Smith (0-0, 2.57 with Marlins and Diamondbacks)
Closer: RH Joakim Soria (2-2, 2.82, 2 saves with Athletics) or RH Stefan Crichton (2-2, 2.42)
Outlook: The Diamondbacks decided to keep their roster largely intact despite a disappointing 2020. Arizona is hoping for several bounce-back seasons at the plate from Escobar, Marte and Kelly. The rotation took a big hit when Gallen suffered a hairline stress fracture in his right forearm while hitting in a batting cage. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss to start the season. The D-backs are optimistic that Bumgarner and Weaver will be better in the starting rotation after both had an ERA over 6.00 last year. Calhoun will likely miss the first few weeks of the season while recovering from knee surgery, opening the door for younger players like Tim Locastro or Pavin Smith (UVA) to solidify a role in the outfield rotation. The addition of Cabrera gives Arizona added flexibility in the infield since he can play third, second or first. Gallen pitched like an ace for much of last season and finished ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting. The Diamondbacks hope veteran additions to the bullpen such as Soria, Tyler Clippard and Chris Devenski can provide guidance for what otherwise will likely be a young group.
colorado rockies
2020: 26-34, fourth place
Manager: Bud Black (fifth season)
Projected lineup: LF Raimel Tapia (.321, 1 HR, 17 RBIs), 2B Ryan McMahon (.215, 9, 26), SS Trevor Story (.289, 11, 28, 15 SBs), RF Charlie Blackmon (.303, 6, 42, 21 multi-hit games), 1B C.J. Cron (.190, 4, 8 with Detroit), 3B Josh Fuentes (.306, 2, 17), CF Sam Hilliard (.210, 6, 10), C Elias Diaz (.235, 2, 9)
Rotation: RH German Marquez (4-6, 3.75 ERA, 81ª IP), LH Kyle Freeland (2-3, 4.33), RH Jon Gray (2-4, 6.69 in 8 starts), LH Austin Gomber (1-1, 1.86 in 14 games for St. Louis), RH Antonio Senzatela (5-3, 3.44 in 73⅓ IP)
Closer: RH Daniel Bard (4-2, 3.65, 6/6 saves)
Outlook: The Rockies angered their fan base by trading Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. The eight-time Gold Glove winner and five-time All-Star forced his way out of the Mile High City by sticking to his request to be dealt. He was sent to the Cardinals for Gomber and four minor leaguers in a deal that may have an impact on keeping Story in town. The two-time All-Star can become a free agent after this season. Colorado also had Ian Desmond opt out for a second consecutive season due to coronavirus concerns. A strength of the Rockies may not be their bats, but their arms, with a rotation of Marquez, Senzatela, Gray, Freeland and Gomber. The Rockies made the playoffs in 2017 and ’18, but slid back in ’19 with a 91-loss campaign and missed the postseason again in ’20.
los angeles dodgers
2020: 43-17, first place, World Series champions
Manager: Dave Roberts (sixth season)
Projected lineup: RF Mookie Betts (.292, 16 HRs, 39 RBIs), SS Corey Seager (.307, 15, 41), 3B Justin Turner (.307, 4, 23), CF Cody Bellinger (.239, 12, 30), C Will Smith (.289, 8, 25), 1B Max Muncy (.192, 12, 27), LF A.J. Pollock (.276, 16, 34), 2B Gavin Lux (.175, 3, 8) or Chris Taylor (.270, 8, 32),
Rotation: RH Trevor Bauer (5-4, 1.73 ERA, 100 Ks), RH Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44), LH Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16), LH Julio Urias (3-0, 3.27), RH Dustin May (3-1, 2.57)
Closer: RH Kenley Jansen (3-1, 3.33, 11/13 saves, 33 Ks in 24⅓ IP)
Outlook: The roster boasts an enviable three MVPs and three Cy Young Award winners, making the Dodgers favorites to win a ninth straight NL West title, which would extend their franchise record. They’ll celebrate their first World Series championship since 1988 in their home opener April 9 against Washington. The club signed Bauer, last year’s NL Cy Young winner with the Reds, just before spring training, giving Los Angeles perhaps the best rotation in baseball and bulking up the staff for a full 162-game season after last year’s abbreviated 60-game campaign. The Dodgers go seven deep in starters, with Tony Gonsolin and David Price, who sat out 2020, waiting in the wings. The Dodgers shed some roster stalwarts in free agency, including Kike Hernandez and Joc Pederson, and they re-signed Turner. The core offensive group returns, including Betts, Bellinger, Muncy and Seager, who was the NLCS and World Series MVP.
san diego padres
2020: 37-23, second place, lost to Dodgers in Division Series
Manager: Jayce Tingler (second season)
Projected lineup: CF Trent Grisham (.251, 10 HRs, 26 RBIs), SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (.277, 17, 45), 3B Manny Machado (.304, 16, 47), 1B Eric Hosmer (.287, 9, 36), LF Tommy Pham (.211, 3, 12 in 31 games), RF Wil Myers (.288, 15, 40), 2B Jake Cronenworth (.285, 4, 20), C Austin Nola (.273, 7, 28 with Seattle and San Diego)
Rotation: RH Yu Darvish (8-3, 2.01 ERA with Cubs), LH Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 with Rays), RH Joe Musgrove (1-5, 3.86 with Pirates), RH Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.73), LH Adrian Morejon (2-2, 4.66)
Closer: RH Emilio Pagan (0-1, 4.50, 2 saves)
Outlook: This will be one of the most-anticipated seasons in San Diego history. Anchored by a star-studded infield featuring Tatis and Machado, the Padres ended a 13-year playoff drought and won a first-round series against St. Louis last season before being swept out of the Division Series by the rival Dodgers, who went on to win the World Series. The electrifying Tatis signed the longest contract in MLB history during spring training, a 14-year, $340 million deal. Tatis has hit full-blown superstar status on and off the field After running out of starting pitching in the playoffs and then losing Mike Clevinger to Tommy John surgery, general manager A.J. Preller quickly rebuilt the rotation with a flurry of blockbuster trades after Christmas that landed Darvish, Snell and Musgrove. It doesn’t appear Dinelson Lamet, who missed the playoffs with an arm injury, will be ready for the start of the season. He finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2020. Last year’s opening day starter, Paddack, is looking for a bounce-back season. The Padres have several viable closer options but seem to prefer Pagan. Pham was stabbed during an altercation in a strip club parking lot in mid-October and required 200 stitches. San Diego re-signed Jurickson Profar, who played five positions last season. Table-setter Grisham (hamstring) and Nola (broken finger) will start the season on the IL but should be back soon.
san francisco giants
2020: 29-31, third place
Manager: Gabe Kapler (second season)
Projected lineup: 3B Tommy La Stella (.281, 5 HRs, 25 RBIs with Angels and Athletics), RF Mike Yastrzemski (.297, 10, 35), 2B Donovan Solano (.326, 3, 29), LF Alex Dickerson (.298, 10, 27), C Buster Posey (sat out last season; .257, 7, 38 in 2019), 1B Brandon Belt (.309, 9, 30), SS Brandon Crawford (.256, 8, 28), CF Mauricio Dubon (.274, 4, 19)
Rotation: RH Kevin Gausman (3-3, 2.62 ERA), RH Johnny Cueto (2-3, 5.40), RH Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 7.22 for Reds), RH Aaron Sanchez (5-14, 5.89 in 2019 for Blue Jays and Astros), LH Alex Wood (0-1, 6.39 for Dodgers)
Closer: LH Jake McGee (3-1, 2.66)
Outlook: The Giants finished one game out of a spot in the expanded playoffs during Kapler’s first season after replacing Bruce Bochy, who retired. The offense took a major step forward by scoring 4.98 runs per game, most for the Giants since Barry Bonds’ final MVP season in 2004. Alterations to their stadium led to a big scoring spree, with the Giants increasing their output by 2.1 runs per game at home. San Francisco didn’t make any major moves this offseason but will get Posey back behind the plate after he opted out of the 2020 season. The Giants hope the time off has helped Posey heal from injuries and regain the power stroke that was missing from 2018-19. San Francisco re-signed Gausman after a solid 2020 season and added Wood, DeSclafani and Sanchez to bolster the rotation. La Stella provides an upgrade as a utility player who should get time at third and second base. But the Giants have a lot of work ahead to catch the Padres and Dodgers in the NL West.