Nationals promo

The conviction reversal has frustrated and outraged Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz and Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport, who held a news conference Tuesday to denounce the judge’s decision.
Two Virginia banks plan to merge, creating the fourth largest community financial institution based in the state
Two regional financial institutions in Virginia plan to merge to create the fourth largest community bank with headquarters in the state.
The fraternity faced trouble each of the past seven school years and was on the verge of suspension more than other fraternities.
A Petersburg man surrendered to police Monday in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of a Chesterfield County man, who was found dead n…
The closest scenario to normal since early last year — that's what Hanover County school officials envision for the upcoming school year.
Amy Ferguson of Ridgeway, who had taught 32 years in middle schools, died in Orlando, Fla., while on vacation.
The body of a Chappaqua, New York man was recovered on the Primland Resort property in Meadows of Dan shortly before sunset on Monday.
Virginia voters and political observers had anticipated a fresh look at the candidates for governor on July 24, in a traditional state bar ass…
WATCH NOW: 'I'm absolutely blown away': the new NOVA aquatics center in Regency nears completion after years of planning
For several years, NOVA of Virginia Aquatics coach Drew Hirth has been looking forward to the swimming organization having a new indoor aquati…
About 50 flyers with offensive language and swastikas were found Tuesday morning posted on several businesses near Montpelier in Hanover Count…