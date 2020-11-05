Nationals' Soto wins first Silver Slugger Award

Last week, as an odd season wrapped up, Juan Soto was not named a finalist for the National League MVP award. A slight? Perhaps, but some small consolation came Thursday night once Soto, the Washington Nationals’ star left fielder, won his first Silver Slugger award. It’s hard to imagine it will be his last.

This means Soto was recognized as one of the best hitters at his position. He received the honors alongside NL outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were selected by managers and coaches.

Soto, 22, made 2020 his personal stage. In just his third year in the majors, Soto won the NL batting title with a .351 average, smacked 13 homers in 47 games and led all major league hitters in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.185) and a few other advanced statistics.

Soto’s MVP case was hurt by a positive test for the coronavirus on opening day. He missed the first eight games and later missed a few more with left elbow pain. Soon after learning his test result, Soto was convinced it was a false positive, which frustrated him and the Nationals at the start of a trying summer. Soto spent much of the rest of the summer punishing opposing pitcher after opposing pitcher. In September, with his numbers on a torrid pace, Soto was walked 28 times (11 intentional).