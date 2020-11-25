Navigating the gig economy: finding success as a freelancer

Create a realistic work schedule

Many people starting out in freelancing still have a 9-5 or other obligations. You'll need to know when and for how long you can work to know what jobs to take and when. Also, know how long the work takes you so you know if you can complete it on time.

Decide on a fee structure

Generally, there are two options: Hourly or flat rate, both with pros and cons. Hourly ensures you're paid for your time but depending on how quickly you work, it may not accurately compensate you. Flat rate work allows you to set your price but if the client asks for changes or extras, you may spend more time than intended.

Also, if you're short on time but have strict financial goals, you may want to charge more to ensure you meet them. The exact method or combination will depend on your specific circumstances.

Remember…