NBA first-round mock draft

1. DETROIT PISTONS
Cade Cunningham, SG, 6-8, 220, Oklahoma State: Pistons badly need talent, and Cunningham is considered the most NBA-ready player. As combo guard, Cunningham can play on the wing or at the point.
2. HOUSTON ROCKETS
Jalen Green, SG, 6-6, 180, G League Ignite: Though he’s not ready to have an impact, Green is seen as the most talented player in the draft. He has the biggest upside because of his ability to score and incredible athleticism.
3. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
Evan Mobley, F-C, 7-0, 215, USC: With his size and mobility, Mobley could become a special player. He has a nice inside/outside game and shooting touch. He has a great motor and work ethic.
4. TORONTO RAPTORS
Jalen Suggs, PG, 6-4, 205, Gonzaga: Suggs is very solid on defense and offense. He has the speed and quickness to attack the hoop. He’s known for his leadership and toughness.
5. ORLANDO MAGIC
Scottie Barnes, F, 6-9, 225, Florida State: Barnes has shown the ability to defend multiple positions. He’ll need to work on his shot, but he does attack the rim and is powerful when doing so.
6. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
James Bouknight, G, 6-5, 190, Connecticut: He’s a really athletic shooting guard. He can get buckets and make tough shots.
7. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Jonathan Kuminga, F, 6-7, 222, G League Ignite: His talent is off the charts. He’s an offensive-minded player who has a big-time handle and can create.
8. ORLANDO MAGIC
Franz Wagner, F, 6-9, 220, Michigan: Wagner has the versatility to play both forward positions. He’s a good rebounder and has solid fundamentals.
9. SACRAMENTO KINGS
Moses Moody, G, 6-6, 210, Arkansas: Good in catch-and-shoot situations, has a nice feel for the game.
10. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
Josh Giddey, PG, 6-8, 205, Australia: Great size for a point guard. He has a great feel for the game and is a do-everything player.
11. CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Jalen Johnson, F, 6-9, 210, Duke: Strong rebounder. Defends well and can block shots.
12. SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Kai Jones, C, 6-11, 220, Texas: Jones needs development but is a freak athlete.
13. INDIANA PACERS
Davion Mitchell, PG, 6-2, 200, Baylor: He could go higher but would be a steal here. He’s a very good defender and floor leader.
14. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Chris Duarte, G, 6-6, 190, Oregon: He’s an older player (24) out of the Dominican Republic who could help right way after four years in college.
15. WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Trey Murphy, F, 6-9, 205, Virginia: The versatile Murphy is a big-time athlete. He’s a spot-up shooter who could become a 3-and-D player.
16. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Corey Kispert, G/F, 6-7, 225, Gonzaga: As older player (22), he could be ready to help right away. Is an elite scorer with tremendous shooting ability.
17. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Keon Johnson, G/F, 6-5, 185, Tennessee: An athletic freak with toughness. With a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he’s a really good defender.
18. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Ziaire Williams, G/F, 6-8, 190, Stanford: Williams is a great athlete who has tremendous hops. Has a smooth jump shot and is creative.
19. NEW YORK KNICKS
Miles McBride, PG, 6-2, 195, West Virginia: Very good on-ball defender with a 6-9 wingspan.
20. ATLANTA HAWKS
Alperen Sengun, F/C, 6-9, 240, Turkey: Physical player with a high basketball IQ and NBA-ready body.
21. NEW YORK KNICKS
Isaiah Jackson, F/C, 6-10, 205, Kentucky: Slight for the position, Jackson is good defender and tough.
22. LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Ayo Dosunmu, G, 6-5, 190, Illinois: He is more of a shooting guard but can handle the ball. He has a good step-back 3-point shot.
23. HOUSTON ROCKETS
Jared Butler, G, 6-3, 195, Baylor: A very tough-minded combo guard. He has the ability to score by creating his own shot.
24. HOUSTON ROCKETS
Bones Hyland, SG, 6-3, 170, VCU: Averaged 19.5 points last season while shooting 44.7% from the field.
25. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Joshua Primo, G, 6-5, 190, Alabama: Did well enough at NBA combine that he decided to enter the draft after one college season. He’s an athletic wing.
26. DENVER NUGGETS
Josh Christopher, SG, 6-4, 215, Arizona State: An explosive athlete with a 6-8 wingspan.
27. BROOKLYN NETS
Tre Mann, PG, 6-5, 180, Florida: Has a nice change of pace to his game that makes him a good scorer.
28. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Quentin Grimes, SG, 6-5, 210, Houston: A really good 3-point shooter, making 40.3% of them, that makes him a 3-and-D prospect.
29. PHOENIX SUNS
Joel Ayayi, G, 6-5, 180, Gonzaga: He is a solid playmaker with tremendous quickness who can run point or play off the ball.
30. UTAH JAZZ
Jaden Springer, G, 6-4, 215, Tennessee: His defense is very good. He’s a tough combo guard who shot 43.5% from 3-point range.