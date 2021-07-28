 Skip to main content
NBA first-round mock draft
1. DETROIT PISTONS

Cade Cunningham, SG, 6-8, 220, Oklahoma State: Pistons badly need talent, and Cunningham is considered the most NBA-ready player. As combo guard, Cunningham can play on the wing or at the point.

2. HOUSTON ROCKETS

Jalen Green, SG, 6-6, 180, G League Ignite: Though he’s not ready to have an impact, Green is seen as the most talented player in the draft. He has the biggest upside because of his ability to score and incredible athleticism.

3. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Evan Mobley, F-C, 7-0, 215, USC: With his size and mobility, Mobley could become a special player. He has a nice inside/outside game and shooting touch. He has a great motor and work ethic.

4. TORONTO RAPTORS

Jalen Suggs, PG, 6-4, 205, Gonzaga: Suggs is very solid on defense and offense. He has the speed and quickness to attack the hoop. He’s known for his leadership and toughness.

5. ORLANDO MAGIC

Scottie Barnes, F, 6-9, 225, Florida State: Barnes has shown the ability to defend multiple positions. He’ll need to work on his shot, but he does attack the rim and is powerful when doing so.

6. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

James Bouknight, G, 6-5, 190, Connecticut: He’s a really athletic shooting guard. He can get buckets and make tough shots.

7. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Jonathan Kuminga, F, 6-7, 222, G League Ignite: His talent is off the charts. He’s an offensive-minded player who has a big-time handle and can create.

8. ORLANDO MAGIC

Franz Wagner, F, 6-9, 220, Michigan: Wagner has the versatility to play both forward positions. He’s a good rebounder and has solid fundamentals.

9. SACRAMENTO KINGS

Moses Moody, G, 6-6, 210, Arkansas: Good in catch-and-shoot situations, has a nice feel for the game.

10. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Josh Giddey, PG, 6-8, 205, Australia: Great size for a point guard. He has a great feel for the game and is a do-everything player.

11. CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Jalen Johnson, F, 6-9, 210, Duke: Strong rebounder. Defends well and can block shots.

12. SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Kai Jones, C, 6-11, 220, Texas: Jones needs development but is a freak athlete.

13. INDIANA PACERS

Davion Mitchell, PG, 6-2, 200, Baylor: He could go higher but would be a steal here. He’s a very good defender and floor leader.

14. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Chris Duarte, G, 6-6, 190, Oregon: He’s an older player (24) out of the Dominican Republic who could help right way after four years in college.

15. WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Trey Murphy, F, 6-9, 205, Virginia: The versatile Murphy is a big-time athlete. He’s a spot-up shooter who could become a 3-and-D player.

16. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Corey Kispert, G/F, 6-7, 225, Gonzaga: As older player (22), he could be ready to help right away. Is an elite scorer with tremendous shooting ability.

17. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Keon Johnson, G/F, 6-5, 185, Tennessee: An athletic freak with toughness. With a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he’s a really good defender.

18. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Ziaire Williams, G/F, 6-8, 190, Stanford: Williams is a great athlete who has tremendous hops. Has a smooth jump shot and is creative.

19. NEW YORK KNICKS

Miles McBride, PG, 6-2, 195, West Virginia: Very good on-ball defender with a 6-9 wingspan.

20. ATLANTA HAWKS

Alperen Sengun, F/C, 6-9, 240, Turkey: Physical player with a high basketball IQ and NBA-ready body.

21. NEW YORK KNICKS

Isaiah Jackson, F/C, 6-10, 205, Kentucky: Slight for the position, Jackson is good defender and tough.

22. LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Ayo Dosunmu, G, 6-5, 190, Illinois: He is more of a shooting guard but can handle the ball. He has a good step-back 3-point shot.

23. HOUSTON ROCKETS

Jared Butler, G, 6-3, 195, Baylor: A very tough-minded combo guard. He has the ability to score by creating his own shot.

24. HOUSTON ROCKETS

Bones Hyland, SG, 6-3, 170, VCU: Averaged 19.5 points last season while shooting 44.7% from the field.

25. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Joshua Primo, G, 6-5, 190, Alabama: Did well enough at NBA combine that he decided to enter the draft after one college season. He’s an athletic wing.

26. DENVER NUGGETS

Josh Christopher, SG, 6-4, 215, Arizona State: An explosive athlete with a 6-8 wingspan.

27. BROOKLYN NETS

Tre Mann, PG, 6-5, 180, Florida: Has a nice change of pace to his game that makes him a good scorer.

28. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Quentin Grimes, SG, 6-5, 210, Houston: A really good 3-point shooter, making 40.3% of them, that makes him a 3-and-D prospect.

29. PHOENIX SUNS

Joel Ayayi, G, 6-5, 180, Gonzaga: He is a solid playmaker with tremendous quickness who can run point or play off the ball.

30. UTAH JAZZ

Jaden Springer, G, 6-4, 215, Tennessee: His defense is very good. He’s a tough combo guard who shot 43.5% from 3-point range.

