NBA first-round mock draft

1. DETROIT PISTONS

Cade Cunningham, SG, 6-8, 220, Oklahoma State: Pistons badly need talent, and Cunningham is considered the most NBA-ready player. As combo guard, Cunningham can play on the wing or at the point.

2. HOUSTON ROCKETS

Jalen Green, SG, 6-6, 180, G League Ignite: Though he’s not ready to have an impact, Green is seen as the most talented player in the draft. He has the biggest upside because of his ability to score and incredible athleticism.

3. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Evan Mobley, F-C, 7-0, 215, USC: With his size and mobility, Mobley could become a special player. He has a nice inside/outside game and shooting touch. He has a great motor and work ethic.

4. TORONTO RAPTORS

Jalen Suggs, PG, 6-4, 205, Gonzaga: Suggs is very solid on defense and offense. He has the speed and quickness to attack the hoop. He’s known for his leadership and toughness.

5. ORLANDO MAGIC