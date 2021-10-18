NBA notes: Brogdon gets two-year, $45 million extension from Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Guard Malcolm Brogdon agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $45 million with the Indiana Pacers on Monday, which guarantees the former University of Virginia star $89.3 million in the next four years.

Brogdon’s extension kicks in beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Brogdon, a former NBA rookie of the year, is coming off his best season, when he averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists. This season will be his first under new coach Rick Carlisle, another former UVA player.

Brogdon, who spent the first three seasons of his career with Milwaukee after being the second pick of the second round in the 2016 draft, holds career averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Grizzlies’ Jackson

nets $105 million deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn .— The Memphis Grizzlies signed frontcourt standout Jaren Jackson Jr. to a contract extension worth a reported four years and $10 million.