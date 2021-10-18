NBA notes: Brogdon gets two-year, $45 million extension from Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Guard Malcolm Brogdon agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $45 million with the Indiana Pacers on Monday, which guarantees the former University of Virginia star $89.3 million in the next four years.
Brogdon’s extension kicks in beginning in the 2023-24 season.
Brogdon, a former NBA rookie of the year, is coming off his best season, when he averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists. This season will be his first under new coach Rick Carlisle, another former UVA player.
Brogdon, who spent the first three seasons of his career with Milwaukee after being the second pick of the second round in the 2016 draft, holds career averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Grizzlies’ Jackson
nets $105 million deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn .— The Memphis Grizzlies signed frontcourt standout Jaren Jackson Jr. to a contract extension worth a reported four years and $10 million.
Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has started 117 of his 126 games in three seasons, and he has averaged 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game. He has made 213 3-pointers and blocked 192 shots, most by an NBA player over his first 126 games.
Other players who agreed to contract extensions: Suns forward Mikal Bridges (four years, $90 million), Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (four years, $65 million), Suns guard Landry Shamet (four years, $43 million), Bucks guard Grayson Allen (two years, $20 million).
Lakers: Los Angeles claimed veteran guard Avery Bradley off waivers from Golden State. Bradley, 30, spent last season with Miami and Houston, averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games. The Lakers also signed former UVA standout Jay Huff to a two-way contract.