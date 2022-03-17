NCAA tournament roundup: No. 15 seed St. Peter's stuns No. 2 Kentucky in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS — Tiny Saint Peter’s took down basketball royalty Thursday night, getting 27 points from Daryl Banks III in an 85-79 overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 and handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.

Saint Peter’s, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, kept it close throughout and Banks’ two free throws with 1:45 left in overtime gave the Peacocks the lead for good. Doug Edert’s layup with 24 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime. He also made the final two game-sealing free throws for the Peacocks and finished with 20 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky (26-8), but his pair of missed free throws early in overtime proved costly.

No. 1 Baylor 85, Norfolk State 49: Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 22 points as the defending national champion Bears opened the tournament with a rout of the Spartans in Fort Worth, Texas.

Freshman Jeremy Sochan added 15 points and seven rebounds for Baylor (27-6), the top seed in the East Region.

MEAC player of the year Joe Bryant had 15 points for 16th-seeded Norfolk State (24-7), which was playing 10 years and a day after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history. The Spartans were a No. 15 seed and 21½-point underdog when they beat Missouri 86-84.

NSU senior guard Jalen Hawkins, the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.4 points a game, didn’t play the first half because of a violation of team rules. Hawkins didn’t enter the game until 16:45 remained with the Spartans down 56-35. He took his first shot two minutes later — an airball on a long 3-pointer. He then came out and never returned.

No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63: Brady Manek scored 28 points, and Caleb Love had 21 of his 23 before halftime as the eighth-seeded Tar Heels routed the Golden Eagles in Fort Worth, Texas.

Former Trinity Episcopal standout Armando Bacot added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (25-9). Bacot set a school record for rebounds in a season with 422.

Love made six 3-pointers, all in the first 19 minutes, to tie Carolina’s single-game tournament record as UNC built a 28-point lead.

Shaka Smart’s return to Texas was a dud a year after he took the Marquette job amid questions about his future as coach of the Texas Longhorns following a shocking first-round loss to Abilene Christian.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 16 points for Marquette (19-13). Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart’s return to Texas was a dud a year after he took the Marquette job amid questions about his future as Texas’ coach following a shocking first-round NCAA loss to Abilene Christian.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s 82, Indiana 53: Logan Johnson scored 20 points as the Gaels took advantage of the Hoosiers’ grueling schedule, rolling to an easy win in Portland, Ore.

Tommy Kuhse added 19 points and six assists for the Gaels (26-7).

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points for Indiana (21-14), which arrived in Portland on Wednesday morning after an all-nighter because of flight delays from Dayton, Ohio, following the First Four. Thursday’s game was Indiana’s fifth in seven days. Saint Mary’s came in fresh from a 10-day layoff.

South Region

No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63: Freshman Frankie Collins, pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante’ Jones was out with a concussion, had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds, as the Wolverines rallied from a 15-point deficit to bounce the Rams in Indianapolis.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and Eli Brooks added 16 points and Caleb Houstan 13 for the Wolverines (18-14).

Dischon Thomas scored 15 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting for Colorado State (25-6). Mountain West Conference player of the year David Roddy had 13 points and six rebounds.

Midwest Region

No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57: Al Durham had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Friars won in Buffalo, N.Y., to snap the longest winning streak in college basketball.

Baylor Scheierman had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jackrabbits (30-6), who entered the game on a 21-game winning streak.

West Region

No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 Connecticut 63: Teddy Allen scored 37 points as the Aggies won an NCAA tournament game for the first time almost three decades by upending the Huskies in Buffalo, N.Y.

In its 23rd NCAA appearance, New Mexico State (27-6) won for the first time since beating Syracuse in the first round in 1993.

R.J. Cole led Connecticut (23-10) with 20 points.

No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72: Drew Timme scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half as the Zags, the tournament’s top overall seed, struggled to shake the Panthers in Portland, Ore.

Gonzaga (27-3) was sluggish early and couldn’t make a basket for a long stretch of the first half. With about 10 minutes to go, the Zags went on a 24-1 run, turning a 4-point game into the blowout that was expected.

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren added 19 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks.

Corey Allen led Georgia State (18-10) with 16 points.

No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53: DeAndre Williams scored 14 points, and Jalen Duren made a crucial basket down the stretch as the ninth-seeded Tigers (22-10 held off a second-half rally by the eighth-seeded Broncos in Portland, Ore.

Abu Kigab had 20 points to lead Boise State (27-8).