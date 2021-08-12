Need a new job? Renegotiating your current job contract might be an option

There is nothing less appealing than someone walking into a negotiation with a cloud of smugness following quickly behind them. You should absolutely avoid the impulse to strut into your meeting and demand certain concessions from your boss. At the same time, you should not cower or sell yourself short when it comes to this process either. If you have gathered the courage to have a meeting with your boss about your compensation in the first place, then you ought to be able to follow through and get what you deserve as well.