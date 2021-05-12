Characteristics
Neptune is the eighth and most distant planet in our solar system. It is a dark, cold and windy world.
Structure
Neptune is an ice giant. Like Uranus, the planet doesn’t have a true surface. Most of its mass (80%) is made up of a dense fluid of icy materials — water, methane and ammonia. Neptune has a solid, rocky core that is about the size of Earth.
Scientists think there might be an ocean of hot water under Neptune’s cold clouds. They believe it doesn’t boil away because of the incredibly high pressure.
Atmosphere
Neptune’s atmosphere is made of hydrogen, helium and methane. The methane is what gives the planet its blue color. This is because methane’s gaseous composition absorbs red light and reflects blue light outward.
Neptune is our solar system’s windiest world. Wind speeds reach more than 1,200 mph, which is more than five times faster than the strongest winds recorded on Earth.
In 1989, a large storm in Neptune’s southern hemisphere called the “Great Dark Spot” was large enough to contain the entire Earth. That storm has since disappeared, but new ones have appeared on different parts of the planet.
A Dark world
Neptune is so far from the sun that high noon on the planet would seem like dim twilight to us. The sunlight we see here on Earth is roughly 900 times as bright as sunlight on Neptune.
Orbit and rotation
Neptune orbits the sun once every 165 Earth years. This is the longest orbit of all eight planets. One day on Neptune lasts 16 hours.
Neptune’s axis of rotation is tilted 28 degrees, which is similar to the tilts of Mars and Earth. This means that Neptune experiences seasons like Earth; however, since its year is so long, each of the four seasons lasts for over 40 years.
Trading places
Neptune is sometimes farther from the sun than dwarf planet Pluto. Pluto’s highly eccentric, oval-shaped orbit brings it inside Neptune’s orbit for a 20-year period every 248 Earth years. This switch most recently happened from 1979 to 1999.
Even though their paths cross, Pluto can never crash into Neptune because for every three laps Neptune takes around the sun, Pluto makes two. This repeating pattern prevents close approaches of the two bodies.
Rings
Neptune has six known main rings, with some containing ring arcs. These arcs are clusters of dust and debris likely formed by the gravity of a nearby moon.
Starting near the planet and moving outward, the main rings are named Galle; Leverrier; Lassell; Arago; an unnamed ring co-orbital with the moon Galatea; and Adams. The rings are thought to be relatively young and short-lived.
The four prominent arcs are named Liberté (Liberty), Egalité (Equality), Fraternité (Fraternity) and Courage. They are located in the outermost ring, Adams.
The arcs are strange to scientists because the laws of motion would predict that they would spread out evenly rather than stay clumped together. Scientists now think the gravitational effects of Galatea, a moon just inward from the ring, stabilizes these arcs.
Moons
Since Neptune was named after the Roman god of the sea, the planet’s 14 known moons were named after other sea gods and nymphs in Greek mythology.
Triton
Astronomer William Lassell discovered Neptune’s largest moon Triton (pictured) in 1846 — just 17 days after Neptune was discovered.
Triton is the only large moon in the solar system that circles its planet in the opposite direction of the planet’s rotation, which suggests that it may have been an independent object that Neptune captured.
Other moons
Astronomer Gerard Kuiper found Neptune’s third-largest moon, Nereid, in 1949. He missed the planet’s second-largest moon, Proteus, because it’s too dark and too close to Neptune for telescopes of that era. Proteus and five other moons weren’t discovered until Voyager 2 flew by Neptune.
Astronomers found more satellites in 2002 and 2003 using improved ground-based telescopes.
The most recently discovered moon, Hippocamp, was discovered in 2013 from images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope years earlier. It was confirmed in 2019.
Discovery
Neptune is the only planet in our solar system not visible to the naked eye. It became the first planet located through mathematical calculations rather than observations of the sky.
Because Uranus didn’t travel exactly as astronomers expected, French mathematician Urbain Joseph Le Verrier proposed the position and mass of a then-unknown planet that could cause the observed changes to Uranus’ orbit. Using Le Verrier’s predictions, Johann Galle discovered Neptune in 1846.
Events
1612
Galileo incorrectly records Neptune as a fixed star during observations with a small telescope.
1846
Using mathematical calculations, Neptune is discovered.
1983
Pioneer 10 crosses the orbit of Neptune and becomes the first man-made object to travel beyond the orbits of our solar system’s planets.
1984
Astronomers find evidence of a ring system around Neptune.
1989
Voyager 2 becomes the first and only spacecraft to visit Neptune.
2011
Neptune completes its first 165-year orbit of the sun since its discovery.
2016
Scientists discover a new dark spot on Neptune, which is the first new atmospheric vortex seen in the 21st century.
Voyager 2
NASA’s Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft that has visited Neptune. It flew past the planet in 1989 on its way out of the solar system. No spacecraft has orbited Neptune to study it at length and up close.
Voyager 2 passed about 3,000 miles above Neptune’s north pole. It returned information about the planet and its moons. It also confirmed Neptune had faint rings.
Scientists continue to use the Hubble Space Telescope and ground-based telescopes to learn more about this distant planet.
Distance from the sun
2.8
billion miles
Sunlight
As the eighth planet from the sun, it takes sunlight about 4 hours to reach Neptune.
Year length
60,190 Earth days (165 Earth years)
Day length
16 hours
Namesake
Roman god of the sea
Planet type
Ice giant
Diameter
30,599 miles
Neptune is about four times wider than Earth. If the Earth were the size of a nickel, Neptune would be about as big as a baseball.
Moons
14
Rings