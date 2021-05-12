A Dark world

Neptune is so far from the sun that high noon on the planet would seem like dim twilight to us. The sunlight we see here on Earth is roughly 900 times as bright as sunlight on Neptune.

Orbit and rotation

Neptune orbits the sun once every 165 Earth years. This is the longest orbit of all eight planets. One day on Neptune lasts 16 hours.

Neptune’s axis of rotation is tilted 28 degrees, which is similar to the tilts of Mars and Earth. This means that Neptune experiences seasons like Earth; however, since its year is so long, each of the four seasons lasts for over 40 years.

Trading places

Neptune is sometimes farther from the sun than dwarf planet Pluto. Pluto’s highly eccentric, oval-shaped orbit brings it inside Neptune’s orbit for a 20-year period every 248 Earth years. This switch most recently happened from 1979 to 1999.

Even though their paths cross, Pluto can never crash into Neptune because for every three laps Neptune takes around the sun, Pluto makes two. This repeating pattern prevents close approaches of the two bodies.

Rings