New defensive coordinator at Tech

Virginia Tech hires defensive chief
Chris Mavre was linebackers coach at Florida State for the past two seasons. Page B4
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract in…
The ACC has 10 bowl eligible teams, and half of those are 6-6.
The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges.
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was n…
New options for washing your car or other vehicles have been sprouting up around the Richmond region over the past couple of years, with more …
Richmond is poised to lose millions in state education funding next year.
HOT SPRINGS — Saying Republicans have turned Virginia red with an opportunity to keep it that way, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin gave a punchy pol…
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
The Federal Aviation Administration is considering closing Richmond International Airport’s air traffic control tower during overnight hours, …
Wisely, no employer has ever entrusted me with a managerial position. I have a hard enough time getting my fifth-grader to the bus stop in the…
