New model says Type 1 diabetes cases worldwide could double by 2040

Checking blood sugar is key for those with Type 1 diabetes — the pancreas produces little or no insulin, which can be disabling or fatal. Researchers are working to improve tracking of the disease, which has been hard due to the lack of data in some countries.

Using a new model for projecting the number of people with Type 1 diabetes worldwide, members of an international team of researchers estimate up to 17.4 million cases by 2040, double the number of people known to have the disease today.

A study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal says 8.4 million people now live with Type 1 diabetes, which occurs when the pancreas produces little or no insulin, leading to a buildup in blood sugar that can be disabling or fatal. Symptoms include excessive thirst and urination, blurred vision, exhaustion, dry skin and unintended weight loss.

Tracking has improved in recent years, but Type 1 diabetes is underrepresented. In addition, because many countries don’t collect Type 1 diabetes data, the numbers have historically skewed toward North America and Europe.

To counter the spotty numbers, the researchers created a model that used the available data to predict Type 1 diabetes worldwide.

The estimates counter some myths about the disease, which was once called juvenile diabetes because its onset often occurs during childhood. Yet the majority of people diagnosed with the disease are ages 20 to 59, and more adults than kids are diagnosed each year.

Kids, however, are more at risk for death from the disease, especially in low-income countries. A 10-year-old who develops Type 1 diabetes in a low-income country has an average remaining life expectancy of just 13 years vs. 61 years in high-income countries, the researchers write.

About 175,000 people worldwide died because of Type 1 diabetes in 2021, they think, and 63% to 70% of the deaths in those younger than 25 occurred because the disease wasn’t diagnosed.

Better data could help that diagnosis rate rise, the researchers say.