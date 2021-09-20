 Skip to main content
New storms appear to be no threat to the U.S.
The tropics are churning, but the East Coast is clear for now. Tropical Storm Odette is already gone. Peter formed early Sunday between the Caribbean and Cape Verde, where Rose should also emerge soon. Both systems are expected to veer far from North America.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

