New storms unlikely to join Grace and Henri this week
What’s next for the 2021 hurricane season? The National Hurricane Center is still watching Grace and Henri, but doesn’t expect any new formation in the next five days. The upcoming names are: Ida (which replaced 2003’s Isabel), Julian, Kate, Larry and Mindy.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

