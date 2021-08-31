New tropical systems are still far from North America

The open waters of the Atlantic briefly played host to Tropical Storm Julian on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Kate is also forecast to stay well away from land. Next, a tropical wave moving westbound near Cape Verde is likely to form into Larry in the week ahead.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today