 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New tropical systems are still far from North America
0 Comments

New tropical systems are still far from North America

  • 0

The open waters of the Atlantic briefly played host to Tropical Storm Julian on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Kate is also forecast to stay well away from land. Next, a tropical wave moving westbound near Cape Verde is likely to form into Larry in the week ahead.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News