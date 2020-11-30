13-acre tract in South Side donated for future city park off Warwick Road

Said Stoney: “The City of Richmond is committed to providing every resident with a 10-minute walk to a park yet we realize that we can’t accomplish this goal without the support of the private sector ...”

The preservation of the area aligns with the goal of other groups that have been attempting to make South Richmond more environmentally friendly and improve the health and quality of life of the area’s residents.

“Capital Region Land Conservancy is grateful to the Wilton family and honored to facilitate the first of many new park areas for residents in previously underserved communities,” said Parker Agelasto, the nonprofit’s executive director and former 5th District councilman.”As we work to fill the gaps throughout the City, we look forward to discussing other gifts of land that meet the strategic goals for parks, open space, and green infrastructure.”

A recent study by the Science Museum of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Portland State University found a strong correlation to higher temperatures in low-income city neighborhoods that banks deemed undesirable decades ago. Researchers also found that the city’s four warmest ZIP codes had the highest rates of heat-related 911 calls.