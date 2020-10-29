18 Richmond families will receive $500 monthly from city for the next two years under a new guaranteed income program

An experimental pilot program in Richmond will give $500 a month to 18 families over the next two years, Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday.

The guaranteed basic income is expected to help randomly selected families that no longer qualify for public benefits programs but are still struggling to make ends meet in essential or service industry jobs making only slightly more than $13 an hour.

Though the cash will help a few families struggling economically during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Richmond Resilience Initiative is based on an idea supported by a coalition of 25 mayors who think regular direct payments to low-income families can help alleviate wealth inequality for future generations.

"Poverty is symptom of centuries of injustice, not a result of personal failure. Richmond must lead the way in lifting hard working families up," Stoney said. "This is part of something much bigger: a national movement toward economic stability and the fight for a living wage."

Stockton, Calif. was the first city of the coalition to test out the program, providing 125 of its residents $500 monthly with support from the Economic Security Project, a nonprofit interested in the concept of guaranteed income.