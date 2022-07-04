2 teens arrested in shooting death at Chesterfield party

Chesterfield Police have arrested two juvenile male suspects in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway on Saturday.

A juvenile male was found shot to death in the bathroom at a birthday party for a 16-year-old at the Cultural Center of India in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway.

Detectives identified two juvenile males, one age 17 and one age 15, as suspects in the shooting. Detectives requested and obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both suspects. Both suspects were arrested on Sunday and are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Saturday’s incident came less than a month after Chesterfield police said a barrage of gunfire at a June 3 graduation party in the area of Stepney and Weybridge roads left six people shot, one fatally.

In the latest incident, police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. regarding a shooting at a party on Iron Bridge Parkway. Police discovered the victim, who they said appeared to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Before police arrived, the Chesterfield deputy providing security at the party responded to the area of the reported shooting to investigate, according to police. The deputy encountered a person with a handgun, police said. The deputy shot the person, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.