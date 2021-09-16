5 former GOP attorneys general say Herring should have taken legal action against parole board

Virginia's five most recently elected Republican attorneys general issued a statement Thursday criticizing Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring for not taking legal action against the Virginia Parole Board over its substantiated misconduct.

The Republicans are backing Jason Miyares, the GOP nominee for attorney general, in the Nov. 2 election. Miyares issued their statement in a news release.

"The Attorney General has avenues to prevent legal violations," such as publicly "calling upon the agency to follow the law and taking legal action against the agency and its appointees," the statement read. "But Attorney General Herring did nothing."

The statement came from Jim Gilmore, Mark Earley Sr., Jerry Kilgore, Bob McDonnell and Ken Cuccinelli.

It relates to the ongoing scandal involving misconduct by the parole board that was substantiated in 2020 by the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG).

OSIG began investigating the board after receiving complaints to a state hotline and found violations of law or policy in how the parole board handled the release of at least eight convicted killers, showing a pattern of violations that center on releasing inmates without giving proper notice to state prosecutors or to victims' family members.