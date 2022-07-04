 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 people injured in shooting near club in downtown Richmond

Six people were reported shot near the Cyber Café, an after-hours club in downtown Richmond, including four adult males and two adult females in the early hours of Monday morning.

At approximately 3:39 a.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the report of random gunfire in the 00 block of West Broad Street.

Of the six who sustained gunshot wounds, two are considered life-threatening and four non-life threatening. One man was transported by ambulance, others were self-transported to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

