988 hotline for mental health emergencies launches in Virginia

A new three-digit phone number, 988, is available in Virginia for mental health emergencies and suicide prevention, part of a national effort to address increases in substance abuse and reports of depression.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday it had successfully transitioned the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from its old number to the new one. The number 988 will serve as the 911 for mental health emergencies.
"988 will give Virginians in crisis an easy way to quickly connect to trained support, no matter where you are,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. "This is a crucial step in transforming our crisis system so that all Virginians have someone to talk to, someone to respond, and don’t have to wonder about how to access help."
In 2020, Congress designated the old number - 1 (800) 273-8255 - be transitioned to a shorter three-digit code. The professionals who answer the calls are staffed and funded by more than 200 local crisis centers across the country.
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC and another man have been indicted in what authorities described as a conspiracy to obtain internal ABC inventory data on high-demand and limited-availability bourbons, and provide that insider information to interested parties for a price.
Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.
“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”