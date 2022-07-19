988 hotline for mental health emergencies launches in Virginia

A new three-digit phone number, 988, is available in Virginia for mental health emergencies and suicide prevention, part of a national effort to address increases in substance abuse and reports of depression.

The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday it had successfully transitioned the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from its old number to the new one. The number 988 will serve as the 911 for mental health emergencies.

"988 will give Virginians in crisis an easy way to quickly connect to trained support, no matter where you are,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. "This is a crucial step in transforming our crisis system so that all Virginians have someone to talk to, someone to respond, and don’t have to wonder about how to access help."

In 2020, Congress designated the old number - 1 (800) 273-8255 - be transitioned to a shorter three-digit code. The professionals who answer the calls are staffed and funded by more than 200 local crisis centers across the country.

Anyone needing support for mental health distress, thoughts of suicide, substance abuse or emotional distress may call the number. People worried about a loved one may also use the hotline.

More than 1,200 Virginia residents died by suicide in 2020, and the use of opioids spiked during the early months of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2021, calls to Virginia's suicide prevention line increased 23%. Teenagers and young adults have reported increased feelings of depression and sadness.

To counter the swelling need, Virginia authorities have increased the ability to answer calls by 33% thanks to greater funding.

The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.