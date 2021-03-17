A clip of VSU's president showing off his basketball skills goes viral

Oyeneyin quickly edited the clips on his iPhone and published it Tuesday, three days before the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. "I was walking around Virginia State & the president of the school just embarrassed me," he posted.

It took just an hour for him to realize the video had sparked a high interest with viewers. In 60 minutes, more than 30,000 people had liked the video on Twitter, tripling the performance of his second most popular video.

"We didn't expect to be this worldwide," he said.

Oyeneyin is a graduate student at Virginia State, where he's pursuing a degree in sports management. He's interested in becoming a sports agent or basketball coach, and he also has an interest in directing television shows and films.

Abdullah has played intramural basketball for years and is on a faculty and staff team that plays against students at VSU. His competitive playing days ended in high school. He was too short and too unskilled to play in college, he said.

"I think you've seen my biggest highlight," Abdullah added.

The faculty team made it to the VSU championship game, where it lost to a team including Davon Stephens, Oyeneyin's other Moore Hall roommate, who served as the video's cameraman.