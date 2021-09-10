A few Confederate statues still stand in Richmond. Not for long, local and state officials say.

City officials said they could not take down the statue without first determining what to do with his remains.

Stoney earlier this week said a relocation ordinance would be introduced to the City Council on Monday, but administration officials later said it needed to be delayed to give the city's lawyers more time to review and finalize agreements with the family under a process that involves the city's circuit court.

"I think it's difficult timeline to predict given the collaboration not just with the family, but the courts and the council," said Lincoln Saunders, the city's chief administrative officer. "We've been moving as expeditiously as we can. ... It's hard to underestimate the complications of it being a grave site."

It remains unclear what the city plans to do with the rest of the statues it took down last year, which were initially transported to a sewer treatment plant.

"It is up to City Council to determine their fate – to whom and where the bronze sculptures and stone pedestals will be relocated," Jim Nolan, the mayor's spokesman. "The costs of removal and transport will be the responsibility of the recipients unless Council allocates funding."