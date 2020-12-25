A pandemic Christmas miracle: Richmond nonprofit delivers more than 2,000 meals as urgent need for food rises

The line of cars snaked around bright orange traffic cones on West Franklin Street, as drivers waited to pop open their trunks and fling open their doors to fill every nook with what the pandemic had deprived millions of: food.

Though the slabs of turkey, mac 'n' cheese and mashed potatoes, packaged neatly in aluminum containers, weren't for the drivers pulling up dressed as Santa Claus on Friday.

They were only the messenger — one part of a Christmas miracle that would feed more than 2,000 people who needed it. For some, it would be their first meal of the day.

In a year that's amplified the urgent need to connect and let people know they weren't forgotten, Bridging RVA refused to let the virus snatch yet another lifeline people had come to rely on.

"My whole Christmas day is devoted to this," said Petersburg resident Jennifer Riggan, 41, who's volunteered every Christmas for four years. "Like today is not about me. It's really about just doing everything I can to help somebody and show them there's hope. That people love them."

Since 2014, the local nonprofit has held Christmas dinners at Congregation Beth Ahabah for at least 1,200 people. Volunteers would serve meals and hand out toys while kids danced and twirled to holiday music.