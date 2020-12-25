A pandemic Christmas miracle: Richmond nonprofit delivers more than 2,000 meals as urgent need for food rises

The line of cars snaked around bright orange traffic cones on West Franklin Street, as drivers waited to pop open their trunks and fling open their doors to fill every nook with what the pandemic had deprived millions of: food.
Though the slabs of turkey, mac 'n' cheese and mashed potatoes, packaged neatly in aluminum containers, weren't for the drivers pulling up dressed as Santa Claus on Friday.
They were only the messenger — one part of a Christmas miracle that would feed more than 2,000 people who needed it. For some, it would be their first meal of the day.
In a year that's amplified the urgent need to connect and let people know they weren't forgotten, Bridging RVA refused to let the virus snatch yet another lifeline people had come to rely on.
"My whole Christmas day is devoted to this," said Petersburg resident Jennifer Riggan, 41, who's volunteered every Christmas for four years. "Like today is not about me. It's really about just doing everything I can to help somebody and show them there's hope. That people love them."
Since 2014, the local nonprofit has held Christmas dinners at Congregation Beth Ahabah for at least 1,200 people. Volunteers would serve meals and hand out toys while kids danced and twirled to holiday music.
Now, in its sixth year, having that amount of people in one room would place thousands at risk for the virus. But in a situation that's created a storm of job losses, subsidized school meals and loneliness, the nonprofit wasn't giving up.
It shifted to a masked and socially distanced delivery drop-off to locations as far as Petersburg and as close to a few streets over in Richmond. Prior to Christmas, social workers, community organizations, schools and the Virginia Department of Health banded together to identify the need.
"We figured we'd get 650 names from each county," said executive director Lee Ann Sawyer. "Richmond alone gave us 1,197 names. Doesn't that just kind of hurt your heart? We feel really fortunate that we have the resources to meet that need, but at the same time, you know there are so many of those people who are not used to reaching out for help for a a Christmas meal."
One in six households with children said they didn't have enough to eat in the last week, according to a U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey collected in the first week of December. In Virginia, 275,000 adults with children reported the same.
On Friday afternoon, volunteers stood at the ready to do what they could to weaken those odds on Christmas. They handed drivers their designated routes and arranged the pre-packaged food meal prepped the Tuesday before the big day as "Please Come Home for Christmas" by the Eagles pulsed through the speakers.
Victoria Green, 44, sat in the passenger seat while they loaded one of the final meals of the day. It was the first Christmas in years that the nurse practitioner wasn't working a shift at VCU Medical Center. It was also the first year she worried about whether people were staying home.
"I feel fortunate to be healthy and to be able to do something for the community," she said, as her children Eva, 15, and Asher, 13, nodded in the backseat. "It's a scary scene right now. I hope people realize the impact their choices are making today."
As he neared the end of his afternoon shift, first-time volunteer and 59-year-old Richmond resident Jeff Odell took a break on the concrete steps of the synagogue. It's been a tough year, he said, and one that's made spending Christmas with his 84-year-old parents a gamble he wouldn't take.
Soon, he'd deliver a holiday meal to their front door step — a compromise that would do, for now.
What he's most excited for?
"Getting 2020 behind us," he said.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo