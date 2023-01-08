A walking tour of Revolutionary Richmond

Near the anniversary of the capture of Richmond by British General Benedict Arnold, a walking tour group explored the grounds of Chimborazo Park on Sunday morning.

Park ranger and historian Bert Dunkerly led a few dozen people around the park and talked about the Revolutionary War skirmish that took place in Richmond on Jan. 5, 1781.

“It’s an opportunity to present some lesser-known parts of Richmond’s history because it was involved in the American Revolution and a lot of people don’t know that,” Dunkerly said.

The group stood on the overlook of Chimborazo Hill, where the American militia from Henrico and surrounding counties stood nearly 250 years ago, and looked down at the city where the British were during the skirmish.

“You’re now standing at what I think is the heart of the Revolutionary battle site,” Dunkerly told the group.

The American militia, while looking down from the hill, would have seen first some Hessian Jaegers, Dunkerly explained. Those were German soldiers who served as auxiliaries to the British Army during the American Revolutionary War. Following them would have been British redcoats, then some loyalist troops from New York who also would have been wearing red coats.

“Eight hundred of them. Imagine seeing that coming down the road,” Dunkerly said.

There aren’t many tangible things to see from that time period, but he showed the group a photo and map of where Arnold stayed for the night on Main Street after the British attacked and captured the city and Americans had fled.

During the battle, then-Gov. Thomas Jefferson was across the James River in Manchester, trying to bring reinforcements and move supplies out of the way. He would have seen the battle from the south side of the river, Dunkerly said.

The tour was part of a multiday annual event interpreting Richmond’s Revolutionary history. The National Park Service wants to build interest in Richmond’s role in the Revolutionary War because the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution is approaching.