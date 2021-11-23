Ad company executive: GRTC suspended advertising program over CEO's objections to sports betting campaign

"This has been fully vetted through our attorney and we are continuing to do things in a proactive way to try and address both the revenue issues as well as legal issues, especially with our policy."

Board member Ben Campbell was the only other official to comment on the letter, saying that GRTC and the board is committed to its legal responsibilities and developing a new advertising policy. "This vendor is free to put out anything they want to put out publicly but we are not at liberty to discuss much of what needs to be said behind the scenes," he said.

GRTC employees, according to the screenshots obtained by Media Transit, also talked about adopting policies to limit how much ad space a single company can buy, noting the possibility of more gambling ads if Richmond voters approved the One Casino and Resort in the Nov. 2 referendum.

The casino is no longer being considered for Richmond after the project failed to pass, but Rose Pace said GRTC had rejected an advertising campaign for it earlier in the year, citing its ban on political advertisements.

Brazil also raised concerns about GRTC violating its own ban on political advertisements with the Freedom Constellations art wrap installed on one of the system's buses last month.