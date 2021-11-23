Ad company executive: GRTC suspended advertising program over CEO's objections to sports betting campaign

An advertising company executive says GRTC suspended its entire advertising program last month after the transit company's CEO privately shared her dislike for sports betting ads that have been on buses this fall.
The GRTC Board of Directors voted last month to suspend the advertising program based on concerns company officials said they had about litigation in federal court challenging public transit bans on political messages.
Around the same time before the vote, GRTC employees, including CEO Julie Timm, in a private Facebook group shared their disapproval of the large Caeser's Sportsbook advertisements on the side of one-third of the transit system's 140 buses, according to allegedly leaked screenshots that were sent to officials at Media Transit Inc, a third-party company that arranges advertising sales for GRTC and other transit agencies across Virginia.
Advertising revenue covers about 1% of GRTC's $63.2 million annual budget, but the suspension comes as the transit company is struggling with a labor shortage and seeking to maintain a zero-fare policy for its passengers, which would require additional local and state government funding once federal COVID-19 relief runs dry.
"They just don't seem to appreciate that those are private dollars, not tax dollars," Tim Brazil, vice president of Media Transit, said of advertising revenue. "There's absolutely no reason to suspend the advertising program and all the revenue that comes with it."
The Caser's ad campaign generates about $25,000 in monthly revenue.
GRTC officials verified the screenshots leaked to Media Transit, but denied that Timm or any other employee's personal feelings about gambling colored her recommendation to suspend GRTC's advertising program.
"Ms. Timm has been very clear no employee’s position on the content of any advertising campaign will have any bearing on the acceptance and installation of that advertising campaign on GRTC assets," said GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace.
Timm last month said she proposed the suspension as the transit company remains in litigation over a 2017 lawsuit filed by the White Coat Waste Project, a Washington-based nonprofit and taxpayer watchdog that says GRTC unlawfully rejected its request to place an ad about animal testing at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond.
GRTC’s two-page advertising policy, adopted in 2018, says its buses or vehicles are not meant to be a “public forum for dissemination, debate, or discussion of public issues.”
In a letter to the GRTC board of directors, Media Transit said no other Virginia transit agencies have abandoned their advertising programs, even as other high-profile federal cases regarding transit advertising continues are still being fought.
"This is a complex issue. There's a lot around it," Timm said in a GRTC board meeting earlier this month, addressing the letter. "My feelings around advertising aside, there's a large opportunity for us and a large risk we are considering."
"This has been fully vetted through our attorney and we are continuing to do things in a proactive way to try and address both the revenue issues as well as legal issues, especially with our policy."
Board member Ben Campbell was the only other official to comment on the letter, saying that GRTC and the board is committed to its legal responsibilities and developing a new advertising policy. "This vendor is free to put out anything they want to put out publicly but we are not at liberty to discuss much of what needs to be said behind the scenes," he said.
GRTC employees, according to the screenshots obtained by Media Transit, also talked about adopting policies to limit how much ad space a single company can buy, noting the possibility of more gambling ads if Richmond voters approved the One Casino and Resort in the Nov. 2 referendum.
The casino is no longer being considered for Richmond after the project failed to pass, but Rose Pace said GRTC had rejected an advertising campaign for it earlier in the year, citing its ban on political advertisements.
Brazil also raised concerns about GRTC violating its own ban on political advertisements with the Freedom Constellations art wrap installed on one of the system's buses last month.
Brazil said he thinks it violates the company's ban on political messages because the organizations associated with it, RISE for Youth and Performing Statistics, advocate for criminal justice reform with a focus on racial equity and youth.
The wrap features images of young artists and activists along with messages that read: "We dream of a world where all youth are free. We can love ourselves."
Rose Pace said the wrap is not advertising, and is instead a community message that GRTC sponsored for $5,000. The wrap is expected to remain until next fall, she said. "It is intended to be one of a small series of wraps that reflect the values of GRTC and community messaging."
GRTC officials say the company will continue to honor ongoing advertisement contracts through their current term, but there's no concrete timeline for when advertising sales will resume. Brazil said the Caesar's advertising campaign will end on Dec. 26.
