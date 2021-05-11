Advocates: fate of federal eviction ban could spark panic; state protections remain

But its demise would be detrimental to ongoing efforts to keep them housed as the pandemic drags on, advocates warned.

“We are concerned that the abrupt end to the moratorium will overwhelm the systems we are building to manage the tremendous need of individuals and families in Central Virginia for eviction prevention programs and rental assistance,” said Heather Crislip, president and chief executive officer of Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, a Richmond-based nonprofit.

Stronger protections written into the state budget also require landlords to apply for rent relief before pursuing an eviction against a tenant. Only if that tenant does not cooperate, is ineligible or the application takes more than 45 days to approve can a landlord then carry out an eviction.

Of more concern than the uncertainty around the federal moratorium, said Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, is the potential end of the state of emergency in Virginia at the end of June. If that declaration expires, so, too, would the requirement for landlords to work with tenants to get rental assistance. Qualifying households are eligible for up to 15 months of rent under the program.