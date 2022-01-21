AG’s Office: Southwood housing discrimination inquiry ‘open and ongoing', but advocates say no communication since transition

Liss and his staff had an initial meeting with staffers from the Attorney General’s Office last week. Afterward, they followed up with two dates for the lawyers to meet with tenants directly. Two days later, Miyares fired Helen Hardiman, the housing attorney leading the inquiry, in a move Democrats and tenant advocates decried and Republicans defended as a routine part of the transition.

“Our hope is that [Attorney General] Miyares will properly staff the office and quickly and thoroughly investigate the bad and potentially discriminatory treatment of Latinx tenants at Southwood Apartments,” Liss said.

Victoria LaCivita, a Miyares spokeswoman, said last week the firings would not stymie the work, and that the new attorney general “will look at every lawsuit, investigation and opinion with a fresh perspective.”

Asked Friday what Miyares’ next steps were for the Southwood inquiry, and whether he had tapped a new lawyer to lead it, LaCivita said in an email: “This inquiry remains open and is ongoing by the Office of Civil Rights within the Civil Division. Any wrongdoing found will be fully pursued, but due to the ongoing nature of this case the Office of the Attorney General has no further comment at this time.”