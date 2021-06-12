Amherst NAACP president to school officials: 'We cannot go backwards' in equity efforts

Arnold said the goal is to give students the tools to do a better job hearing their neighbors, working through differences in a civilized manner.

He said the lesson was formed with resources and guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Education and the state superintendent, clarifying that the district is not required to offer the lessons but should prepare for federal and state laws that may one day require them.

The Amherst Board of Supervisors heard complaints from residents, including some publicly saying they believe the lesson is divisive and part of a left-leaning agenda.

A few speakers have expressed concerns the material is associated with critical race theory, a term for an academic framework examining how policies and the law perpetuate systemic racism, which has drawn backlash among conservatives across Virginia.

Arnold has said the division is not engaged in teaching critical race theory, and the board recently passed a resolution the prohibits the division from teaching it.

Addressing the board during a public comments period on Thursday, Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst NAACP, said she is frustrated and that somewhere in all the discussion a connection has to be made “because all of us want to see a positive result.”