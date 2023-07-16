The Jackson family — husband Carroll, wife Mildred and their two young daughters Susan Anne and Janet, who lived near Apple Grove in Louisa County — began their morning with a Bible study before eating a hurried lunch.

On that early January 1959 day, the family of four piled into their car and set out to have a long visit with family and friends.

It was an ordinary day and a seemingly routine drive. But it would soon prove to be a fateful journey that would forever brand them as the enigma of a generation.

They never made it back home.

Somewhere along the desolate stretch of state Route 609 near Buckner, just miles from their home, the family vehicle was found mysteriously abandoned. The keys were still in the ignition, Mildred’s purse lay open on the passenger side, and two baby dolls laid haphazardly on the floorboard of the back seat.

The disappearance kicked off the largest search and rescue effort in the state. County and state police, as well as the FBI were called in, and folks from the surrounding area came forward to search near the Jacksons’ home and the woods.

As January turned to February, search efforts continued, and friends and neighbors held out hope for any sign of the family’s whereabouts. Those living in the surrounding counties feared they might be next.

Police tip lines were flooded with possible leads and suspects. The story gained statewide interest.

Newspapers, including The Times-Dispatch and the Richmond News Leader, seldom saw a day without mention of the family’s disappearance. Among the headlines were “Jackson Family Mystery Deepens,” “Kidnapping Logical” and “Hunt Enters Fifth Week.”

Investigators meticulously examined the abandoned car, poring over every inch for clues, desperate for any signs that could lead to where they might be. Yet, no viable leads surfaced.

With nothing to go on, police began offering speculations as to what could have happened.

Louisa County Deputy Sheriff W.T. Johnson told Times-Dispatch reporter Betty Ashton, “My own personal opinion is that Carroll Jackson had an enemy and a bad one.” Others wondered if the family knew their kidnapper.

Soon, however, they would learn of what really happened to the young family.

In March, two men on a trip to get sawdust for gardening found the bodies of Carroll Jackson and 18-month-old Janet covered by dead branches and leaves on the side of a rutted dirt road in Spotsylvania County.

Carroll Jackson, 29, who worked delivering goods for a feed store, had his hands bound with a red necktie. He had been shot in the back. Janet was found under her father. She had died by suffocation from the weight of his dead body.

A few weeks later, two boys playing in woods in Annapolis, Maryland, discovered the bodies of 27-year-old Mildred and 5-year-old Susan Anne.

The two boys had noticed a small mound and began scratching at it, believing it to be an animal nest. They began pulling at some hair that was sticking out of the dirt.

Mildred and Susan Anne had been buried face down on top of each other in a shallow grave. Their bodies showed signs of torture and pre-mortem sexual assault.

While the Jackson family’s bodies had finally been found, it would be another year before a suspect would be brought into custody.

The nature of the murders and pressure from the public resulted in around-the-clock investigating in order to catch the killer. Self-proclaimed psychic Peter Hurkos was called in, and he predicted the killer would ultimately be indicted on nine murder charges.

But one of the biggest breaks in the case came when police connected the Jackson murders to a murder that had happened earlier.

In 1957, Margaret Harold and her boyfriend were driving near Annapolis when a car forced them off the road and held them at gunpoint.

Harold was shot point-blank in the face, and her boyfriend fled to a farmhouse, where he called the police. Harold was then sexually assaulted post-mortem.

A sketch was sent out to the public and, in the following months, an anonymous source sent a letter to authorities suggesting they investigate Melvin D. Rees Jr., a traveling musician.

At Rees’ home, police found a .38 revolver that linked him to the Jackson murders. Additionally, they discovered notes describing the murders. These helped tie Rees to four other murders involving women in the area.

Rees was apprehended, arrested and charged with the murders in both Maryland and Virginia. In Maryland, he was sentenced to life in prison and, in Virginia, he received a death sentence that was eventually changed to life.

According to his notes, Rees forced the Jacksons’ car off the road, held them at gunpoint and bound their hands before driving to the spot where Carroll and Janet were killed. From there, he drove to Annapolis, where he then murdered Mildred and Susan Anne.

Rees was arrested in West Memphis, Arkansas, on June 24, 1960. He died in prison in 1995.

While the Jackson family murder case was ultimately closed, it still haunts those who remember it.