For Richmond resident Max Green and his cocker spaniel Poptart, it was a normal Tuesday. They had gone about their morning much the same before heading over to the vet’s office for a normal check-up.

However, when on the way home, news of the first plane hitting one of the World Trade Center towers crackled through Green’s car speakers, the day brought back memories of another attack on the United States.

Green was transported back to 1941 when he, along with others, watched from the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii as Japanese fighter pilots bombed Pearl Harbor. The image of America under attack remained seared into his memory ever since.

“I didn’t have to go see ‘Pearl Harbor,’ I saw it in person,” Green told Times-Dispatch reporter Bill McKelway in the Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 edition of the paper.

Minutes later, hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon and following a passenger-led coup, United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

After weeklong searches, the final death toll tallied 2,977.

For Richmonders, much like the rest of the country, the days and weeks that followed were filled with grief, fear, anger and disbelief.

Confusion continued to swell in the days to come when the FBI announced the list of potential targets -- which included Richmond.

"The FBI received information that Richmond and Atlanta were potential targets of the terrorists," the Times-Dispatch reported in its Sept. 15, 2001 edition. Later, this proved to be unlikely.

Pages of The Times-Dispatch filled with stories of loss and survival — of good will and unity in a time of uncertainty and confusion. Editorial pages offered a glimpse of public opinion of those for and against a future war. People warned against retaliation against Muslim Americans and the subsequent effects the tragedy.

Some, desperate to help in any way they could, answered the call for blood donors. For days, lines outside of the Virginia Blood Services stretched on for hours. Those scheduled for minor surgeries cancelled their appointments.

Clean-up and rescue missions began and buses filled with Salvation Army and Red Cross volunteers left terminals bound for Arlington and New York City.

Others waited to hear from their loved ones and hoped beyond all odds they would be among the few rescued from the rubble.

Parents Milton and Barbara Burton of Henrico started calling New York hospitals when they learned that their daughter was missing in Manhattan.

Alysia Burton Basmajian, a Godwin High School class of 1996 graduate, worked as an accountant on the 101st floor of the north tower, which was hit first but was the second to collapse.

The 23-year-old had recently celebrated her daughter’s second birthday the week prior. A year prior, The Times-Dispatch printed news of her engagement to fellow William and Mary graduate Anthony Basmajian.

“We have been calling hospitals all over town and haven’t been able to find anyone who has seen her,” Milton Burton said in the Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2001, edition of The Times-Dispatch.

Ultimately, after weeks with no answers, the Burton family learned that their daughter was one of the thousands that was killed as a result of the attacks.

The Times-Dispatch continued to print vignettes of the recorded victims for weeks alongside survival stories from those who made it out of the towers before they collapsed.

On the 43rd story of one of the building next to the World Trade Center, Richmond native Charles Myers had just finished a global conference call.

While looking out of his office window at a clear morning, Myers said everything changed in an instant "when all of a sudden we just see this quick streak" followed by a sound like a missile followed by an explosion.

"Our floor shook. We knew something had happened," Myers told reporters Frank Green and Gordon Hickey in the Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001, edition of The Times-Dispatch. "People were just crying and in shock and then the second explosion happened, and that's when everybody just took off running."

As people were ushered out of the building, Myers said he looked up at the towers to see people "waving white flags from windows" trying to catch the attention of rescue workers on the ground. He also watched as people jumped "one after another" to escape the growing flames.

Richmond native F. Claiborne Johnston III was on the 64th floor of the South tower when the first plane struck the North tower.

While unsure what had just happened, the 24-year-old said he and his coworkers could see debris falling from the neighboring building and began moving toward the stairwell in an attempt to evacuate.

"We'd gone down about 30 flights and then we really felt the shake, and that was what we eventually found out was that second plane hitting the building," Claiborne recounted. "The stairwell was packed. There wasn't any room to speed up."

Clairborne made it out of the building in time to make it a safe distance away before turning to see the first tower collapse.

Scott Anderson, another former Richmonder, was at his desk on the 88th floor of the South tower taking a work call when he felt the first explosion. While looking out of his window, he said he could see debris flying.

"I immediately jumped out of my chair, hung up the phone and ran over to the north side of the building, and looked over to the other building and saw that there was smoke and a hole in the building and debris falling," Anderson said.

When Anderson and his co-workers found the stairwells filling with people, they went to the elevators where they got "unbelievably lucky."

They rode the elevator to the 78th floor and watched as hundreds others tried to crowd into available elevators. After two or three rounds, Anderson was able to catch another elevator down to the lobby before heading north a few blocks.

"That's when I saw my building go down," Anderson said. "All I could think about were friends and colleagues still in the building."

Back home in Richmond, school teachers grappled with ways to address the tragedy with their students.

Robious Elementary School Principal Anne O'Toole sent letters home that Tuesday to the 570 grade schoolers parents requesting they talk with their children and prepare to discuss the tragedy in class.

The following day, students turned to pen and paper in an attempt to decipher their own emotions -- in turn, they turned in a "colorful array of words and images that now hang along the school's halls," Times-Dispatch reporter Paige Akin stated in the Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001, edition of the paper.

While some were lighthearted and offered a much-needed moment of laughter, like one third-grader's illustration titled "Umpire State Building," others offered and insight into a child's perspective of the events.

"The strength and pride of the United State will never quite the same," fifth-grader Will Bricker shared.

"Dear Mr. President: Don't hurt people. Help when people hurt," second-grader Sophie Fisher wrote.

"I'm going to make the world a better place, even though I'm 9. I'm sad about what happened with the plane crashes. Are you sad, too?" Third-grader Rohan Parekh shared.

Like most, Richmond's children found ways to help in the relief effort. As the death toll continued to rise, so did the projected costs to rebuild. A week following the attacks, The Times-Dispatch reported that it would require billions of dollars to recover.

As a result, kids began door-to-door campaigns to collect funds and lemonade and bake sales were orchestrated.

In an editorial piece in the Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001, edition of the paper, columnist Bill Lohmann recounted numerous examples of young kids helping fundraise for the cause.

"Kids are emptying their piggy banks for charity, and drawing pictures or writing letters to send to victims and rescue-workers and families who are hurting," Lohmann wrote.

After hearing the plea for people to donate blood, 7-year-old Henrico student Mitchell Lindsey went to his mother to see if he could donate in which she explained it wasn't a possibility because of his age.

So, he turned to Plan B.

Outside of his home, Mitchell recruited his six-year-old friend Summer Cousins and they laid out the plans for their lemonade and brownie stand decorated in red and blue balloons. There, they handed out the treats for donations. In total, the pair earned $6 to send off to the Red Cross.

"In the big picture, it is small change," Lohmann wrote. "But small change adds up."