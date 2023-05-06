Archives Box "From the Archives" is a series of stories exploring the history of Richmond and the region through the files of the Times-Dispatch. Have a topic you'd like us to check out? Email reporter Em Holter at eholter@timesdispatch.com and visit richmond.com to see more from the archives.

As tanks began to roll into former Yugoslavia and the bombs continued to explode over London, the world watched on as the Second Great War took hold of Europe.

With Nazi Germany gaining ground and steamrolling across a continent, Richmond residents answered the call with community gardens, war bonds and for some, their lives.

While the war raged on, Richmond’s own Times-Dispatch told of its horrors chronicling its devastating effects nearly every day. But buried within its pages told of a lesser known war.

Richmond city’s own rat war.

On May 11, 1940, former newly-elected Richmond mayor Gordon Barbour Ambler announced an operation to lead the city’s own “blitzkrieg.” against “those denizens of the underworld.”

The target: the ever-growing rat population that was steadily gaining ground across the city’s dumps, alleys and vacant lots feasting on every food scrap it their wake.

“This is a campaign, which I promised before my election, to rid the city of all menaces to the heal of the community,” Ambler said in a former edition of the Richmond News Leader. “ I have personally taken charge of the blitzkrieg and we are going to carry it through to satisfactory results.”

Casus belli

By the start of 1940, the health department estimated the city’s rat population had grown to 400,000, outnumbering residents two to one.

While rodents are not uncommon in cities, the increase in their frequency, and visibility, was in part because of living conditions. At the time, food scraps were discarded wherever and city trash pick-up operated on a biweekly schedule.

Street cleaning was reserved for emergencies and there was little protocol for handling pests. Additionally, with the newly developed Deep Water Terminal, the city became a world port exporting and importing goods, stow-away rats found a new home in the river city.

So, when Ambler launched his mayoral run in late 1939, he promised to clean up the streets and “rid the city of dirt and rats” through his Cleaner Richmond campaign.

While Ambler made his promise in March, it would be another six months before the campaign was revisited. This was largely in part of several reported cases of endemic typhus fever – a disease passed through fleas carried by rats.

“War on the city’s rat population will be speeded up following the discovery of two cases of endemic typhus fever both of which are believed to have been contracted through the bite of rat-borne fleas in the North 18th, Main and Franklin St. area,” a Times-Dispatch reporter accounts in the Nov. 21, 1940 edition.

The onslaught of clustered reports, fear of epidemic, a proposed citywide campaign and a deeply ingrained hatred of rodents resulted in the rapid mobilization of city, state and federal officials and citizens in an all-out rat-kill campaign.

Assembling the troops

Following the reports, it was all hands on deck. Ambler called in state and federal health departments to develop an eradication plan.

The department of public works was ordered to prepare clean-up initiatives and the garbage and trash collection bureau changed its schedule from bi-weekly pick-up to weekly – a tradition that continues today.

Police and fire departments were called in to locate and identify rat-infected areas and breeding places.

Maps were drawn of where to strike and government-issued rat poison which promised to only kill rodents, were tested. Paper bags soaked in “Red Squill” and twisted at the top were sent down rat holes primarily in alleys near 17th street.

A “publicity office” was formed to spread the word of the campaign and Ambler held his own “fireside chats” over radio making pleas to citizens, specifically, housewives, to help in the cause.

“A rat population of roughly 400,000 that is cunning, persistent and dangerous isn’t going to give ground without a struggle,” Ambler said. “We must not underestimate this declared enemy of Richmond.”

The months-long campaign saw massive support from residents who wrote into the Times-Dispatch to express their concerns.

Resident E.G. Smither wrote in to describe the condition of her neighborhood. According to Smither, her alley is filled with “mixed trash and garbage collected from numerous apartments and kept in open, unsanitary containers.”

Another wrote in to suggest the city offer a rat bounty.

“But it would be well if all Richmond could get in its licks,” Charles Houston wrote. “Council might appropriate $1,000 for this, and that would care for 20,000 rats.”

Meetings were held and citizen organizations were formed and in his many radio appearances, Ambler called on housewives to constantly maintain their homes, lock-up trash cans, plug rat holes and secure their homes.

Several businesses got in on the action offering sales on rat poison, traps, steel wool to clog holes and other goods.

Animal shelters reported that “they have had trouble getting enough cats to fill all requests for them as rat insurance.”

The battle begins

Nearly a year after “Commander-in-chief of the anti-rat forces” Ambler announced his plan, the city’s newly appointed Rat Director L.L. Freidman launched the first offensive on April 29.

The sound of ringing bells and shrieking factory sirens signaled its start and Friedman fired the first shot crouched over a previously identified rat hole in an alley along 17th St. There, he dropped a paper bag filled with poison.

An army of housewives maintained the home front armed with their government-issued raticide rations.

Troops composed of numerous city officials marched to the East End; the first front to be fought between the James River and Marshall Street from 12th to 21st Street.

“The prime purpose of this campaign is to defeat the enemy or gain information regarding the enemy, his numbers and disposition, sources of food supply and bases,” Friedman said in a radio broadcast. “We will seek to destroy their bases and cut the lines of supply or blockade them so that the enemy will be so handicapped that defeat or surrender will result.”

The threat is e-rat-icated -- or so we thought

The city, along with its residents, fought valiantly through the Spring and Summer of 1940. But it wasn’t without struggle.

While the rest of the country was facing a two-front war, the city had found itself fighting one that was three-fold.

“Prepare yourself for work and plenty of it. Be prepared to spend not one week or a month, but many months, for after so many years of negligence, the price of time and labor must be paid,” Friedman said. “It will mean that you must not only clean up this on time, but you must continue to clean up – month in and month out.”

The rats, skilled at guerilla warfare, quickly picked up on the poisoning techniques. While initial reports saw the numerous paper bags filled with poison dragged away, as time progressed, fewer and fewer were stolen.

The city made pleas to residents to switch up their bait.

“Rats are finicky,” the rat director said. “One day they might like crackers and cheese and the next day prefer meat.”

While the mayor had addressed residents in the rat war’s early months that this campaign would be long and no one should expect “overnight miracles,” morale began to drop as the war carried on into its second year.

Efforts maintained through the first offensive continued and it would be another seven years before the city signed a treaty – long after Ambler’s short tenure as mayor.

While the rats' troops did dwindle significantly, the city could not claim a victory as it had not fully eradicated the population. Now, from time to time, rats, many descendants of those that survived their own great war, can be found scurrying around the city and swimming in its waters.

The 1940s rat-killing campaign was the only one issued in the city’s history other than a shorter-term 1920s effort that saw public officials urging residents to club any rat they saw during a designated “rat week.” Since then, there have been no more wars raged against the rodents.

“The question is do people want to get rid of rats to the extent that they are willing to put forth an effort,” one resident wrote in the Dec. 2, 1940 edition of the Times-Dispatch. “I doubt it.”